Hezbollah, Israel Exchange 'Massive Strikes' Along Border
Hezbollah fighters attacked 17 positions of the Israeli army on Thursday its press office said, while the Israeli Defense forces say it hit 100 rocket launchers.
The movement said that it attacked Israel’s strongholds and barracks, as well as areas where Israeli personnel are concentrated, which resulted in deaths and injuries among Israelis. Lebanese media, in turn, reported that Israeli artillery and air force conducted massive shelling of settlements in southern Lebanon. Later on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had completed a series of attacks in southern Lebanon targeting some 100 rocket launchers and facilities belonging to the Hezbollah movement."Since this afternoon, the IAF has struck approximately 100 launchers and additional terrorist infrastructure sites, consisting of approximately 1000 barrels that were ready to be used in the immediate future to fire toward Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement.
