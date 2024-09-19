International
Death Toll From Communication Device Explosions in Lebanon Up to 25, Over 600 Wounded
Death Toll From Communication Device Explosions in Lebanon Up to 25, Over 600 Wounded
The death toll from the explosions of communication devices all around Lebanon has risen to 25, another 608 people are wounded, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, pagers detonated in different parts of Lebanon. According to a number of media reports, pagers are used by members of the Hezbollah movement as a closed communication system, the least susceptible to hacking and wiretapping. On Wednesday, a wave of walkie-talkie explosions swept across Lebanon. "Twenty-five people were killed and 608 injured as a result of the explosion of communications equipment on Wednesday," Abiad said.
Death Toll From Communication Device Explosions in Lebanon Up to 25, Over 600 Wounded

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosions of communication devices all around Lebanon has risen to 25, another 608 people are wounded, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, pagers detonated in different parts of Lebanon. According to a number of media reports, pagers are used by members of the Hezbollah movement as a closed communication system, the least susceptible to hacking and wiretapping. On Wednesday, a wave of walkie-talkie explosions swept across Lebanon.
"Twenty-five people were killed and 608 injured as a result of the explosion of communications equipment on Wednesday," Abiad said.
