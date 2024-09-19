https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/death-toll-from-communication-device-explosions-in-lebanon-up-to-25-608-wounded-1120205995.html
Death Toll From Communication Device Explosions in Lebanon Up to 25, Over 600 Wounded
Death Toll From Communication Device Explosions in Lebanon Up to 25, Over 600 Wounded
Sputnik International
The death toll from the explosions of communication devices all around Lebanon has risen to 25, another 608 people are wounded, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Thursday.
2024-09-19T11:40+0000
2024-09-19T11:40+0000
2024-09-19T12:22+0000
world
lebanon
hezbollah
explosion
explosions
israel
detonation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120186588_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_03981d045094148b155f92c06f6fe33b.jpg
On Tuesday, pagers detonated in different parts of Lebanon. According to a number of media reports, pagers are used by members of the Hezbollah movement as a closed communication system, the least susceptible to hacking and wiretapping. On Wednesday, a wave of walkie-talkie explosions swept across Lebanon. "Twenty-five people were killed and 608 injured as a result of the explosion of communications equipment on Wednesday," Abiad said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/israel-seeking-to-convince-hezbollah-to-make-deal-by-blowing-up-walkie-talkies---reports-1120198468.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120186588_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db8378a2247b4bfb2e301529e1bf2651.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
death toll, communication devices explosions, lebanese health minister
death toll, communication devices explosions, lebanese health minister
Death Toll From Communication Device Explosions in Lebanon Up to 25, Over 600 Wounded
11:40 GMT 19.09.2024 (Updated: 12:22 GMT 19.09.2024)
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosions of communication devices all around Lebanon has risen to 25, another 608 people are wounded, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, pagers detonated in different parts of Lebanon
. According to a number of media reports, pagers are used by members of the Hezbollah movement as a closed communication system, the least susceptible to hacking and wiretapping. On Wednesday, a wave of walkie-talkie explosions swept across Lebanon.
"Twenty-five people were killed and 608 injured as a result of the explosion of communications equipment on Wednesday," Abiad said.