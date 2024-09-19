International
Israel Created Shell Company to Produce Explosive Pagers Shipped to Lebanon - Reports
Israel Created Shell Company to Produce Explosive Pagers Shipped to Lebanon - Reports
Israel has created a shell company to manufacture explosive pagers that were then shipped to Lebanon, The New York Times reported, citing three intelligence officers.
According to the officers, by its appearance, BAC Consulting Kft. was a Hungary-based company that had a contract to manufacture the devices on behalf of the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, while in fact, it was part of an Israeli front company. At least two more front companies were created to mask the true identities of the people who created the pagers — Israeli intelligence officers. At the same time, BAC Consulting Kft. had ordinary clients, for whom it produced pagers without explosives, the newspaper reported. The explosive pagers began shipping to Lebanon in the summer of 2022, but production was then ramped up after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned the use of mobile phones for security reasons.
Israel Created Shell Company to Produce Explosive Pagers Shipped to Lebanon - Reports

05:58 GMT 19.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaPolice officers inspect a car inside of which a hand-held pager exploded, Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.
Police officers inspect a car inside of which a hand-held pager exploded, Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has created a shell company to manufacture explosive pagers that were then shipped to Lebanon, media reported, citing three intelligence officers.
According to the officers, by its appearance, BAC Consulting Kft. was a Hungary-based company that had a contract to manufacture the devices on behalf of the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, while in fact, it was part of an Israeli front company.
At least two more front companies were created to mask the true identities of the people who created the pagers — Israeli intelligence officers.
At the same time, BAC Consulting Kft. had ordinary clients, for whom it produced pagers without explosives, the newspaper reported.
A police officer inspects a car in which a hand-held pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2024
World
Lebanon Pager Blasts Could Be Preemptive Strike Before Major Military Operation - UN Chief
Yesterday, 18:01 GMT
The explosive pagers began shipping to Lebanon in the summer of 2022, but production was then ramped up after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned the use of mobile phones for security reasons.
