Lebanon Aviation Regulator Introduces Ban on Comms Transportation on Board of Aircraft
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Lebanon said on Thursday that it had banned the transportation of all types of walkie-talkies and pagers on board of aircraft departing from Beirut International Airport.
"All airlines operating at Rafic Hariri International Airport are required to notify their passengers departing from Beirut of the ban on carrying any type of pagers and walkie-talkies until further notice," the regulator said in a statement.On Tuesday, pager detonations took place in different parts of Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry said that the blasts had killed 12 people and left over 2,800 injured.A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to Hezbollah members in Lebanon on Wednesday killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 450, according to the health ministry. Lebanon's communications ministry said the ICOM IC-V82 radios that exploded were unlicensed.
"All airlines operating at Rafic Hariri International Airport are required to notify their passengers departing from Beirut of the ban on carrying any type of pagers and walkie-talkies until further notice," the regulator said in a statement.
On Tuesday, pager detonations took place
in different parts of Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry said that the blasts had killed 12 people and left over 2,800 injured.
A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to Hezbollah members in Lebanon on Wednesday killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 450, according to the health ministry. Lebanon's communications ministry said the ICOM IC-V82 radios that exploded were unlicensed.