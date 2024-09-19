International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/lebanon-aviation-regulator-introduces-ban-on-comms-transportation-on-board-of-aircraft-1120203941.html
Lebanon Aviation Regulator Introduces Ban on Comms Transportation on Board of Aircraft
Lebanon Aviation Regulator Introduces Ban on Comms Transportation on Board of Aircraft
Sputnik International
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Lebanon said on Thursday that it had banned the transportation of all types of walkie-talkies and pagers on board of aircraft departing from Beirut International Airport.
2024-09-19T09:38+0000
2024-09-19T09:38+0000
world
lebanon
beirut
hezbollah
israel
explosion
explosions
explosives
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103716/51/1037165130_0:288:4120:2606_1920x0_80_0_0_8d211163ec5dcb0422521716fc722072.jpg
"All airlines operating at Rafic Hariri International Airport are required to notify their passengers departing from Beirut of the ban on carrying any type of pagers and walkie-talkies until further notice," the regulator said in a statement.On Tuesday, pager detonations took place in different parts of Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry said that the blasts had killed 12 people and left over 2,800 injured.A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to Hezbollah members in Lebanon on Wednesday killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 450, according to the health ministry. Lebanon's communications ministry said the ICOM IC-V82 radios that exploded were unlicensed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/what-is-known-about-mass-pager-explosion-in-lebanon-1120178496.html
lebanon
beirut
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103716/51/1037165130_133:0:3989:2892_1920x0_80_0_0_9c66ffc553312446a0ac2300f0cadf67.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lebanon aviation regulator, beirut international airport, walkie-talkies and pagers
lebanon aviation regulator, beirut international airport, walkie-talkies and pagers

Lebanon Aviation Regulator Introduces Ban on Comms Transportation on Board of Aircraft

09:38 GMT 19.09.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANWAR AMROTravelers check the flight schedule screens for delays or cancellations, at the departure terminal of Rafik Hariri international airport in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on November 21, 2015
Travelers check the flight schedule screens for delays or cancellations, at the departure terminal of Rafik Hariri international airport in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on November 21, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANWAR AMRO
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Lebanon said on Thursday that it had banned the transportation of all types of walkie-talkies and pagers on board of aircraft departing from Beirut International Airport.
"All airlines operating at Rafic Hariri International Airport are required to notify their passengers departing from Beirut of the ban on carrying any type of pagers and walkie-talkies until further notice," the regulator said in a statement.
On Tuesday, pager detonations took place in different parts of Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry said that the blasts had killed 12 people and left over 2,800 injured.
An ambulance carries wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2024
World
What is Known About Mass Pager Explosion in Lebanon?
17 September, 16:05 GMT
A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to Hezbollah members in Lebanon on Wednesday killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 450, according to the health ministry. Lebanon's communications ministry said the ICOM IC-V82 radios that exploded were unlicensed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала