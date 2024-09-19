https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/lebanon-aviation-regulator-introduces-ban-on-comms-transportation-on-board-of-aircraft-1120203941.html

Lebanon Aviation Regulator Introduces Ban on Comms Transportation on Board of Aircraft

Lebanon Aviation Regulator Introduces Ban on Comms Transportation on Board of Aircraft

Sputnik International

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Lebanon said on Thursday that it had banned the transportation of all types of walkie-talkies and pagers on board of aircraft departing from Beirut International Airport.

2024-09-19T09:38+0000

2024-09-19T09:38+0000

2024-09-19T09:38+0000

world

lebanon

beirut

hezbollah

israel

explosion

explosions

explosives

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103716/51/1037165130_0:288:4120:2606_1920x0_80_0_0_8d211163ec5dcb0422521716fc722072.jpg

"All airlines operating at Rafic Hariri International Airport are required to notify their passengers departing from Beirut of the ban on carrying any type of pagers and walkie-talkies until further notice," the regulator said in a statement.On Tuesday, pager detonations took place in different parts of Lebanon. The Lebanese Health Ministry said that the blasts had killed 12 people and left over 2,800 injured.A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to Hezbollah members in Lebanon on Wednesday killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 450, according to the health ministry. Lebanon's communications ministry said the ICOM IC-V82 radios that exploded were unlicensed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/what-is-known-about-mass-pager-explosion-in-lebanon-1120178496.html

lebanon

beirut

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanon aviation regulator, beirut international airport, walkie-talkies and pagers