Lebanese Labor Minister Slams Pager Explosions as Terrorist Attack by Israel
Lebanese Labor Minister Slams Pager Explosions as Terrorist Attack by Israel
Sputnik International
"The attack in Lebanon is a deliberate crime and a terrorist act. Israel committed it after it failed militarily, so it was forced to resort to intimidation of the civilian population through psychological warfare, but it struck the wrong chord," Bayram said.On Tuesday, pagers detonated in different parts of Lebanon. According to a number of media reports, pagers are used by members of the Hezbollah movement as a closed communication system, the least susceptible to hacking and wiretapping. Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said that some 2,700-2,800 people were injured by the detonation of pagers.
Lebanese Labor Minister Slams Pager Explosions as Terrorist Attack by Israel
12:41 GMT 18.09.2024
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The explosion of pagers of thousands of Lebanese citizens was a terrorist attack committed by Israel, Lebanese Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The attack in Lebanon is a deliberate crime and a terrorist act. Israel committed it
after it failed militarily, so it was forced to resort to intimidation of the civilian population through psychological warfare, but it struck the wrong chord," Bayram said.
On Tuesday, pagers detonated
in different parts of Lebanon. According to a number of media reports, pagers are used by members of the Hezbollah movement as a closed communication system, the least susceptible to hacking and wiretapping.
Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said that some 2,700-2,800 people were injured
by the detonation of pagers
.