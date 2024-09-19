https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/majority-of-abrams-tanks-delivered-to-ukraine-destroyed---russian-diplomat-1120208601.html

Majority of Abrams Tanks Delivered to Ukraine Destroyed - Russian Diplomat

Two thirds of all the Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine by the United States have been destroyed, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Maxim Buyakevich said at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on Thursday.

"This issue becomes particularly relevant seeing how well the over-hyped NATO [military] equipment burns under the pressure of Russian weapons. Take for instance ‘much-praised’ American Abrams tanks, two thirds of already delivered tanks have been destroyed, despite the fact that Ukrainian armed forces’ command only rarely uses them in action," Buyakevich said. The diplomat also said that the "Anglo-Saxons and their allies have unfolded the discussion on the prospects of using highly-accurate long-range weapons to strike objects deep into Russia" after failing to reach their goals using other means. Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hampers a peaceful settlement and leads to NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict. Russian officials have also warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

