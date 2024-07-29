https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/russian-artillery-decimates-another-abrams-tank-in-special-military-operation-zone-1119551607.html
Russian Artillery Decimates Another Abrams Tank in Special Military Operation Zone
Russian Artillery Decimates Another Abrams Tank in Special Military Operation Zone
Sputnik International
Abrams battle tanks appeared in the special operation zone in the beginning of the year. Soon Western media admitted that Ukrainian army stopped using these tanks due to the Russian drones that made them vulnerable.
2024-07-29T09:51+0000
2024-07-29T09:51+0000
2024-07-29T09:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
krasnopol
msta-s
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118188336_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_25a450db12a2654c3dcb176473c612a7.jpg
Russian artillerymen of the Tsentr Battlegroup destroyed another US-made Abrams battle tank near Avdeyevka, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The vehicle was obliterated by a Krasnopol projectile, a laser-guided high-precision artillery shell fired from a Msta-S howitzer. A crew of drone operators launched an Orlan-30 UAV to help with targeting.The hyped US machine got stuck in the mud, becoming an easy prey for artillerymen who had been trying to track it down for some time.He added that the Ukrainian crew was completely decimated.Russian artillery has performed a broad range of duties in the special military operation zone from the very first days, including eradication of enemy manpower and equipment, as well as counter-battery warfare, and decimation of Ukrainian officers and command posts.Russian officials repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Kiev only fuel the conflict, with no chance to affect the ultimate course of the special military operation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118188336_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e8df70eb8bd4654f51dffcf13c43fc98.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, abrams tanks, drones vs tanks, russia destroys abrams, russia artillery, krasnopol abrams, krasnopol destroys tank
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, abrams tanks, drones vs tanks, russia destroys abrams, russia artillery, krasnopol abrams, krasnopol destroys tank
Russian Artillery Decimates Another Abrams Tank in Special Military Operation Zone
The United States agreed to deploy Abrams tanks to Ukraine in January 2023, after months of diplomatic pressure from the Kiev regime that insisted these machines are vital for turning the tide against Russia.
Russian artillerymen of the Tsentr Battlegroup destroyed another US-made Abrams battle tank
near Avdeyevka, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The vehicle was obliterated by a Krasnopol projectile, a laser-guided high-precision artillery shell fired from a Msta-S howitzer. A crew of drone operators launched an Orlan-30 UAV to help with targeting.
“Servicemen of the crew of the 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery mount used high-precision Krasnopol munition to destroy an American-made M1 Abrams tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdeyevka,” the Russian Defense Ministry stated.
The hyped US machine got stuck in the mud, becoming an easy prey for artillerymen who had been trying to track it down for some time.
“We've been hunting it for a while, and finally we found it. We found it because it was not fit for our roads, it got stuck in the mud - just sank,” the commander of an artillery unit under the call sign Vosmoy (lit. Eighth) said.
He added that the Ukrainian crew was completely decimated.
“They did not have time to react, they’ve been skidding left and right, [the Abrams tank] did not make it because these machines are not fit for these roads,” he concluded.
Russian artillery has performed a broad range of duties in the special military operation zone from the very first days, including eradication of enemy manpower and equipment, as well as counter-battery warfare, and decimation of Ukrainian officers and command posts.
Russian officials repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Kiev only fuel the conflict, with no chance to affect
the ultimate course of the special military operation.