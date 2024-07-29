https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/russian-artillery-decimates-another-abrams-tank-in-special-military-operation-zone-1119551607.html

Russian Artillery Decimates Another Abrams Tank in Special Military Operation Zone

Russian Artillery Decimates Another Abrams Tank in Special Military Operation Zone

Abrams battle tanks appeared in the special operation zone in the beginning of the year. Soon Western media admitted that Ukrainian army stopped using these tanks due to the Russian drones that made them vulnerable.

Russian artillerymen of the Tsentr Battlegroup destroyed another US-made Abrams battle tank near Avdeyevka, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The vehicle was obliterated by a Krasnopol projectile, a laser-guided high-precision artillery shell fired from a Msta-S howitzer. A crew of drone operators launched an Orlan-30 UAV to help with targeting.The hyped US machine got stuck in the mud, becoming an easy prey for artillerymen who had been trying to track it down for some time.He added that the Ukrainian crew was completely decimated.Russian artillery has performed a broad range of duties in the special military operation zone from the very first days, including eradication of enemy manpower and equipment, as well as counter-battery warfare, and decimation of Ukrainian officers and command posts.Russian officials repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Kiev only fuel the conflict, with no chance to affect the ultimate course of the special military operation.

