N. Korea Successfully Tests New Ballistic Missile, Strategic Cruise Missile – State Media

North Korea's missile administration has successfully test-fired a new type of Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile and an upgraded strategic cruise missile, with leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the launches, the state-run KCNA news agency reported on Thursday.

"The Missile Administration of the DPRK successfully conducted test-fires of the new-type tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 and an improved strategic cruise missile on Wednesday," KCNA reported. The purpose of the test launch was to confirm the accuracy of hitting a target with a super-large warhead at a distance of up to 320 kilometers (200 miles) and the assessment of the warhead's explosive power, the news agency added. The North Korean leader personally supervised the test launches and expressed satisfaction with the results, KCNA said. Kim Jong UN reportedly said that the current regional situation, which "threatens North Korea's security," requires prioritizing military strength.On Wednesday, the South Korean military said that North Korea had launched several short-range ballistic missiles that flew about 400 kilometers (249 miles). South Korea condemned the launches as a threat to regional peace, while Japan lodged a protest, citing regional security concerns.

