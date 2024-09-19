https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/netanyahu-accuses-uk-labour-govt-of-undermining-israels-ability-to-defend-itself-1120199582.html
Netanyahu Accuses UK Labour Gov’t of Undermining Israel's Ability to Defend Itself
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the UK Labour government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer of undermining Israel's ability to defend itself by suspending licenses for arms supplies to the Jewish state.
On Monday, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy announced that London had suspended 30 out of some 350 arms export licenses citing risks that British weapons might be involved in violations of humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.
News
en_EN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the UK Labour government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer of undermining Israel's ability to defend itself by suspending licenses for arms supplies to the Jewish state.
On Monday, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy announced that London had suspended 30 out of some 350 arms export licenses citing risks that British weapons might be involved in violations of humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.
"They say that Israel has the right to defend itself, but they undermine our ability to exercise that right both by reversing Britain’s position on the absurd allegations made by the ICC prosecutor against Israel and by blocking weapons sales to Israel as we fight against the genocidal terrorist organisation that carried out the October 7 massacre," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu also noted the rise in anti-Semitism in British society and expressed hope that the country’s government will take action to combat this phenomenon.
The Israeli prime minister also accused the International Criminal Court of anti-Semitism for accusing Israel of deliberately harming civilians in the Gaza Strip.
On May 20, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan filed arrest warrant requests for officials including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for leaders of the Palestinian organization Hamas.