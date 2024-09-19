https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/netanyahu-accuses-uk-labour-govt-of-undermining-israels-ability-to-defend-itself-1120199582.html

Netanyahu Accuses UK Labour Gov’t of Undermining Israel's Ability to Defend Itself

Netanyahu Accuses UK Labour Gov’t of Undermining Israel's Ability to Defend Itself

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the UK Labour government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer of undermining Israel's ability to defend itself by suspending licenses for arms supplies to the Jewish state.

2024-09-19T04:42+0000

2024-09-19T04:42+0000

2024-09-19T04:42+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

keir starmer

united kingdom (uk)

israel

gaza strip

international criminal court (icc)

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119420734_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0416086b888547ec005c5f99fe5f228b.jpg

On Monday, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy announced that London had suspended 30 out of some 350 arms export licenses citing risks that British weapons might be involved in violations of humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu also noted the rise in anti-Semitism in British society and expressed hope that the country’s government will take action to combat this phenomenon. The Israeli prime minister also accused the International Criminal Court of anti-Semitism for accusing Israel of deliberately harming civilians in the Gaza Strip. On May 20, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan filed arrest warrant requests for officials including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for leaders of the Palestinian organization Hamas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/netanyahu-rejects-reports-israel-is-allegedly-ready-to-leave-gaza-egypt-border-1119870166.html

united kingdom (uk)

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk labour, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, prime minister keir starmer