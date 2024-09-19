International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/radios-that-exploded-in-lebanon-ceased-production-10-years-ago---manufacturer--1120200601.html
Radios That Exploded in Lebanon Ceased Production 10 Years Ago - Manufacturer
Radios That Exploded in Lebanon Ceased Production 10 Years Ago - Manufacturer
Sputnik International
Japanese company ICOM, believed to be the manufacturer of the radios that exploded in Lebanon, said the products were discontinued 10 years ago.
2024-09-19T05:20+0000
2024-09-19T05:20+0000
world
lebanon
israel
hezbollah
explosion
explosions
explosives
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120192559_0:89:3072:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_34f946a9a03012fbad2de4a12945ebb0.jpg
"The IC-V82 is a handheld radio that was produced and exported, including to the Middle East, from 2004 to October 2014. It was discontinued about 10 years ago, and since then, it has not been shipped from our company. The production of the batteries needed to operate the main unit has also been discontinued, and a hologram seal to distinguish counterfeit products was not attached," ICOM said in a statement. It said that it was not possible to confirm whether the product had been shipped from ICOM. At least 12 people were killed and more than 2,800 injured on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers in Lebanon, according to the country's Health Ministry. According to a number of media outlets, pagers are used by members of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement as a closed communication system, the least susceptible to hacking and wiretapping. It is still unknown what caused the simultaneous detonation of the devices. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blamed Israel for the incident. A second wave of mass detonations of communications devices, held by Hezbollah members, on Wednesday killed at least 20 people and injured more than 450. Lebanon's Communications Ministry said the ICOM IC-V82 radios that exploded were unlicensed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/from-echelon-to-prism-us-intel-services-could-be-behind-hezbollah-pager-detonation---expert--1120180857.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/12/1120192559_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7868bbc60219104363252782319d707e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
exploded in lebanon, japanese company icom, radios that exploded
exploded in lebanon, japanese company icom, radios that exploded

Radios That Exploded in Lebanon Ceased Production 10 Years Ago - Manufacturer

05:20 GMT 19.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaLebanese Red Cross ambulance passes next of the families of victims who were injured on Monday by their exploding handheld pagers, at the emergency entrance of the American University hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanese Red Cross ambulance passes next of the families of victims who were injured on Monday by their exploding handheld pagers, at the emergency entrance of the American University hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese company ICOM, believed to be the manufacturer of the radios that exploded in Lebanon, said the products were discontinued 10 years ago.
"The IC-V82 is a handheld radio that was produced and exported, including to the Middle East, from 2004 to October 2014. It was discontinued about 10 years ago, and since then, it has not been shipped from our company. The production of the batteries needed to operate the main unit has also been discontinued, and a hologram seal to distinguish counterfeit products was not attached," ICOM said in a statement.
It said that it was not possible to confirm whether the product had been shipped from ICOM.
At least 12 people were killed and more than 2,800 injured on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers in Lebanon, according to the country's Health Ministry.
According to a number of media outlets, pagers are used by members of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement as a closed communication system, the least susceptible to hacking and wiretapping. It is still unknown what caused the simultaneous detonation of the devices. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blamed Israel for the incident.
A police officer inspects a car in which a hand-held pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2024
World
From Echelon to PRISM: US Intel Services Could be Behind Hezbollah Pager Detonation - Expert
17 September, 18:49 GMT
A second wave of mass detonations of communications devices, held by Hezbollah members, on Wednesday killed at least 20 people and injured more than 450. Lebanon's Communications Ministry said the ICOM IC-V82 radios that exploded were unlicensed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала