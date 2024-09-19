https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/readiness-to-use-strategic-submarines-weapons-very-high---russian-navy-commander-in-chief-1120198583.html
Readiness to Use Strategic Submarines' Weapons Very High - Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief
The most destructive weapons in the 25th submarine division of Russia's Pacific Fleet is at a very high level of readiness for use, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Alexander Moiseyev said.
"Of course, the highest level of training. I am directly involved in the management of these forces, I see how these tasks are solved by ships. It should be noted that these are modern ships. This is a completely different level of technology. Weapons that, first of all, are of the highest operational reliability. And I am not even talking about the readiness to use weapons: extremely high," the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Adm. Moiseyev as saying.
MOSCOW, September 19 (Sputnik) - The most powerful and destructive weapon in service with the 25th submarine division of Russia's Pacific Fleet is at a very high level of readiness for use, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Alexander Moiseyev said.
