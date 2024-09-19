International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/readiness-to-use-strategic-submarines-weapons-very-high---russian-navy-commander-in-chief-1120198583.html
Readiness to Use Strategic Submarines' Weapons Very High - Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief
Readiness to Use Strategic Submarines' Weapons Very High - Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief
Sputnik International
The most destructive weapons in the 25th submarine division of Russia's Pacific Fleet is at a very high level of readiness for use, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Alexander Moiseyev said.
2024-09-19T02:58+0000
2024-09-19T02:58+0000
military
military & intelligence
alexei moiseyev
russian pacific fleet
russian navy
sputnik
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080008109_0:72:1536:936_1920x0_80_0_0_f27c89d51d48ad0060384413d7b2a87a.jpg
"Of course, the highest level of training. I am directly involved in the management of these forces, I see how these tasks are solved by ships. It should be noted that these are modern ships. This is a completely different level of technology. Weapons that, first of all, are of the highest operational reliability. And I am not even talking about the readiness to use weapons: extremely high," the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Adm. Moiseyev as saying.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/russia-slams-natos-reckless-rejection-of-putins-red-line-on-ukraine-attacks-1120189986.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080008109_97:0:1440:1007_1920x0_80_0_0_08663697462647c4dc506f0c54c6ae4f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian submarines, world war iii, nuclear war, will nato and russia go to war, is russia ready for nuclear war
russian submarines, world war iii, nuclear war, will nato and russia go to war, is russia ready for nuclear war

Readiness to Use Strategic Submarines' Weapons Very High - Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief

02:58 GMT 19.09.2024
© Sputnik / Ildus Gilyazutdinov / Go to the mediabankThe Project 955 ballistic missile submarine Vladimir Monomakh of the Borei class has arrived for permanent deployment at Vilyuchinsk, a Russian naval base on Kamchatka Peninsula
The Project 955 ballistic missile submarine Vladimir Monomakh of the Borei class has arrived for permanent deployment at Vilyuchinsk, a Russian naval base on Kamchatka Peninsula - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
© Sputnik / Ildus Gilyazutdinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, September 19 (Sputnik) - The most powerful and destructive weapon in service with the 25th submarine division of Russia's Pacific Fleet is at a very high level of readiness for use, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Alexander Moiseyev said.
"Of course, the highest level of training. I am directly involved in the management of these forces, I see how these tasks are solved by ships. It should be noted that these are modern ships. This is a completely different level of technology. Weapons that, first of all, are of the highest operational reliability. And I am not even talking about the readiness to use weapons: extremely high," the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Adm. Moiseyev as saying.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2024
Russia
Russia Slams NATO’s 'Reckless' Rejection of Putin’s Red Line on Ukraine Attacks
Yesterday, 10:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала