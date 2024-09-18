Russia Slams NATO’s 'Reckless' Rejection of Putin’s Red Line on Ukraine Attacks

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/russia-slams-natos-reckless-rejection-of-putins-red-line-on-ukraine-attacks-1120189986.html
The position of not taking seriously the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the consequences of allowing Ukraine to attack Russian territory with Western weapons is provocative and dangerous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Such a ostentatious desire not to take seriously the statements of the Russian president is an absolutely short-sighted and unprofessional step," Peskov told reporters.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg denied in an interview out on Tuesday that allowing Ukraine to use long-range Western weapons to strike deep into Russia would cross country's "red line" despite warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin."There have been many red lines declared by him [Putin] before, and he has not escalated, meaning also involving Nato allies directly in the conflict," Stoltenberg told The Times newspaper.Stoltenberg said that he supported the United Kingdom and France in their decision to lift restrictions on Kiev's use of long-range weapons against Russia. He argued that their use by Ukraine would not draw the alliance into conflict with Russia.Putin said that NATO countries were essentially deciding whether to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. He warned that direct participation of Western countries in the conflict would change its nature, forcing Russia to respond to emerging threats.Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Wednesday that Hungary is concerned about the potential use of long-range arms to strike Russia, as this would contradict Europe's security interests and heighten the risk of escalation. He emphasized that "Hungary is interested in peace, and every step that threatens escalation makes us concerned," adding that the use of long-range missiles against targets deep in Russia would "increase the threat of escalation," which runs counter to European security interests.
Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Wednesday that Hungary is concerned about the potential use of long-range arms to strike Russia, as this would contradict Europe's security interests and heighten the risk of escalation. He emphasized that "Hungary is interested in peace, and every step that threatens escalation makes us concerned," adding that the use of long-range missiles against targets deep in Russia would "increase the threat of escalation," which runs counter to European security interests.