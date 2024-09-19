https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/russian-army-takes-control-of-georgiyevka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1120204191.html
Russian Army Takes Control of Georgiyevka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Army Takes Control of Georgiyevka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Battlegroup Yug units have liberated the settlement of Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.
2024-09-19T09:47+0000
2024-09-19T09:47+0000
2024-09-19T10:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
ukraine
donetsk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119787516_0:30:3362:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_1e26ebe0c3d0464447b45ffc7aed9472.jpg
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 690 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 510 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.Battlegroup Sever has repelled a counterattack and eliminated over 195 Ukrainian servicepeople.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit the main center of special radio communications of the Ukrainian military intelligence and critically important objects of its airfields.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/mainstream-media-downplays-tremendous-losses-of-western-military-equipment-in-ukraine---journo-1119377302.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119787516_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_133f41eced754ae55ea1830c3f535bfa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces liberate georgievka, battlegroup yug, donetsk people's republic
russian forces liberate georgievka, battlegroup yug, donetsk people's republic
Russian Army Takes Control of Georgiyevka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
09:47 GMT 19.09.2024 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 19.09.2024)
Battlegroup Yug units have liberated the settlement of Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 690 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 690 servicepeople, two German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles, eight vehicles [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the southern group has also taken control of the settlement of Heorhiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 510 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
Battlegroup Sever has repelled a counterattack and eliminated over 195 Ukrainian servicepeople
.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit the main center of special radio communications of the Ukrainian military intelligence and critically important objects of its airfields.