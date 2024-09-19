International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Army Takes Control of Georgiyevka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Army Takes Control of Georgiyevka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Battlegroup Yug units have liberated the settlement of Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 690 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 510 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.Battlegroup Sever has repelled a counterattack and eliminated over 195 Ukrainian servicepeople.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit the main center of special radio communications of the Ukrainian military intelligence and critically important objects of its airfields.
Russian Army Takes Control of Georgiyevka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

09:47 GMT 19.09.2024 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 19.09.2024)
Battlegroup Yug units have liberated the settlement of Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 690 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 690 servicepeople, two German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles, eight vehicles [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the southern group has also taken control of the settlement of Heorhiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 510 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
Battlegroup Sever has repelled a counterattack and eliminated over 195 Ukrainian servicepeople.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit the main center of special radio communications of the Ukrainian military intelligence and critically important objects of its airfields.
