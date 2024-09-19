https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/russian-army-takes-control-of-georgiyevka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1120204191.html

Russian Army Takes Control of Georgiyevka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Battlegroup Yug units have liberated the settlement of Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.

Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 690 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 510 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.Battlegroup Sever has repelled a counterattack and eliminated over 195 Ukrainian servicepeople.Additionally, the Russian armed forces have hit the main center of special radio communications of the Ukrainian military intelligence and critically important objects of its airfields.

