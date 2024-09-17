https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/ukraine-loses-over-14200-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-area---mod-1120177490.html

Ukraine Loses Over 14,200 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 14,200 Ukrainian soldiers and 119 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of hostilities in Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost more than 14,200 troops, 119 tanks, 45 infantry fighting vehicles, 91 armored personnel carriers, 743 armored fighting vehicles, 445 motor vehicles, 103 artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Kiev has lost up to 400 soldiers in battles in the Kursk Region, the ministry said. Meanwhile, the Russian forces repelled five attempts of the Ukrainian armed forces to cross the border in direction of Vesyoloye and Medvezhye settlements in the Kursk Region, the ministry said.

