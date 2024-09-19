https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/ukraine-loses-over-14950-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1120205164.html
Ukraine Loses Over 14,950 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 14,950 Ukrainian servicepeople and 122 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
In total, during the military operations in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian forces lost more than 14,950 servicepeople, 122 tanks, 52 infantry fighting vehicles, 93 armored personnel carriers, 768 armored combat vehicles, 464 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Kiev has lost more than 300 soldiers in battles in the Kursk Region, the ministry said. The Russian troops have repelled counterattacks in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 20 people. The Russian armed forces have also repelled thtree attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the three directions in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 30 Ukrainian troops.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 14,950 Ukrainian servicepeople and 122 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
In total, during the military operations in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian forces lost more than 14,950 servicepeople, 122 tanks, 52 infantry fighting vehicles, 93 armored personnel carriers, 768 armored combat vehicles, 464 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past 24 hours, Kiev has lost more than 300 soldiers in battles in the Kursk Region, the ministry said.
The Russian troops have repelled counterattacks in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 20 people.
The Russian armed forces have also repelled thtree attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the three directions in the Kursk region
, eliminating up to 30 Ukrainian troops.