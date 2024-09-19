https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/ukraine-loses-over-14950-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-region---mod-1120205164.html

Ukraine Loses Over 14,950 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD

Ukraine Loses Over 14,950 Soldiers During Operation in Kursk Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 14,950 Ukrainian servicepeople and 122 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2024-09-19T11:16+0000

2024-09-19T11:16+0000

2024-09-19T11:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

kursk

ukrainian armed forces

ukrainian army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119723298_0:1:3638:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e5dd6adebc7eccfbc33fc5afc475cc91.jpg

In total, during the military operations in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian forces lost more than 14,950 servicepeople, 122 tanks, 52 infantry fighting vehicles, 93 armored personnel carriers, 768 armored combat vehicles, 464 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, Kiev has lost more than 300 soldiers in battles in the Kursk Region, the ministry said. The Russian troops have repelled counterattacks in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 20 people. The Russian armed forces have also repelled thtree attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the three directions in the Kursk region, eliminating up to 30 Ukrainian troops.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/ukraine-loses-over-14200-soldiers-during-operation-in-kursk-area---mod-1120177490.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine loses, kursk region, ukrainian servicepeople, russian defense ministry