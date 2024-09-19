https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/us-coast-guard-may-need-to-wait-15-years-for-long-delayed-modern-cutter-ship---report-1120213248.html

US Coast Guard May Need to Wait 15 Years For Long-Delayed Modern Cutter Ship - Report

The USCG program to build a single modern cutter to operate in coastal inshore waters as a patrol security interceptor vessel is such a mess the entire service will continue to lack the resources it needs until 2039.

"GAO found challenges with Coast Guard's acquisition of the Offshore Patrol Cutter that is intended to replace the Medium Endurance Cutter," the report acknowledged. "This new cutter is essential for the service's drug interdiction mission, but acquisition delays are expected to create operational capability gaps through at least 2039." The massive delays with the cutter, now delayed for possibly 15 years, are widespread and affect the entire Coast Guard maritime force, the GAO pointed out. "Coast Guard aircraft and vessels have not met availability targets. In 2023, GAO reported that Medium Endurance Cutters - a key asset for interdicting drugs - were not consistently meeting operational availability targets," the report said. The Coast Guard noted that the declining condition of the cutters risked decreased capability for meeting mission requirements, the GAO added. Among those hindered missions is the Coast Guard's efforts to intercept and prevent cocaine and other dangerous drugs from entering the United States. The GAO report comes on the heels of reports outlining the US Navy's continuing decline, which has intensified due to poor recruiting figures over a period of multiple years.

