US Opens Armored Vehicle Depots in Poland - Reports
US Opens Armored Vehicle Depots in Poland - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States has opened depots with its armored vehicles in Poland, media reported.
The report said the official opening of the APS-2 depots took place in Powidz. The event was attended by US Ambassador Mark Brzezinski and Polish Defense Ministry Deputy State Secretary Stanislaw Wziatek. The complexes store more than 80 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks, about 130 M2A4 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and M7A4 vehicles, about 18 M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 artillery ammunition carriers, as well as support vehicles. Currently, the US Armed Forces have seven groups of such depots in the world. In Europe, they are designated as APS-2. In addition to Poland, they are located in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
US Opens Armored Vehicle Depots in Poland - Reports

WARSAW (Sputnik) - The United States has opened depots with its armored vehicles in Poland, media reported.
The report said the official opening of the APS-2 depots took place in Powidz. The event was attended by US Ambassador Mark Brzezinski and Polish Defense Ministry Deputy State Secretary Stanislaw Wziatek.
The complexes store more than 80 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks, about 130 M2A4 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and M7A4 vehicles, about 18 M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 artillery ammunition carriers, as well as support vehicles.
Currently, the US Armed Forces have seven groups of such depots in the world. In Europe, they are designated as APS-2. In addition to Poland, they are located in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
