https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/us-opens-armored-vehicle-depots-in-poland---reports-1120200159.html

US Opens Armored Vehicle Depots in Poland - Reports

US Opens Armored Vehicle Depots in Poland - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States has opened depots with its armored vehicles in Poland, media reported.

2024-09-19T05:04+0000

2024-09-19T05:04+0000

2024-09-19T05:04+0000

military

germany

poland

polish defense ministry

us armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107163/64/1071636411_0:79:4129:2402_1920x0_80_0_0_f38f1e3cca6eb2cb6c3c8b74cb86c2ff.jpg

The report said the official opening of the APS-2 depots took place in Powidz. The event was attended by US Ambassador Mark Brzezinski and Polish Defense Ministry Deputy State Secretary Stanislaw Wziatek. The complexes store more than 80 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks, about 130 M2A4 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and M7A4 vehicles, about 18 M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 artillery ammunition carriers, as well as support vehicles. Currently, the US Armed Forces have seven groups of such depots in the world. In Europe, they are designated as APS-2. In addition to Poland, they are located in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/russian-artillery-decimates-another-abrams-tank-in-special-military-operation-zone-1119551607.html

germany

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us opens, armored vehicle depots, armored vehicles