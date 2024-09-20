https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/documents-confirm-us-air-force-policy-to-reduce-white-males-in-key-program---reports-1120215264.html

Documents Confirm US Air Force Policy to Reduce White Males in Key Program - Reports

The US Air Force released documents confirming that it deliberately tried to reduce the percentage of white male applicants to a popular training program to advance the careers of its officers.

The Air Force, after repeated requests --finally released a large number of documents confirming its goal of reducing the number of white male applicants in the popular officer program after months of trying to avoid doing so, the report said on Thursday. Current Chiefs of Staff Chairman CQ Brown, who was Air Force Chief of Staff at the time, issued a memorandum in 2022 stating that the service was seeking to promote more minority and female officers in its efforts to advance diversity and inclusion, the report said. The documents now obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation include a 2022 slideshow in which the Air Force outlined racial and gender quotas and explained how it hoped to cut down on the number of white males in its Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) officer’s applicant program, the report added. The Biden administration and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have repeatedly stated they give priority to boosting diversity, equity and inclusion in the US armed forces, according to the report

