Foreign Ministers of Russia, N.Korea Discuss Cooperation in International Arena - Reports

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korea's Choe Son Hui met in Moscow and discussed cooperation between the two countries on Tuesday.
The conversation took place in a comradely and warm atmosphere, the report said on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov met with Choe Son Hui, who was in Moscow on her way to St. Petersburg to participate in the first BRICS Women's Forum. The diplomats reportedly exchanged views on developing bilateral relations in accordance with the achieved level of comprehensive strategic partnership.Choe previously visited Moscow in January, where she discussed discussed bilateral relations and issues on the Korean peninsula with Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui, discussed cooperation between the two countries in the international arena during a meeting on September 17, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
The conversation took place in a comradely and warm atmosphere, the report said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov met with Choe Son Hui, who was in Moscow on her way to St. Petersburg to participate in the first BRICS Women's Forum. The diplomats reportedly exchanged views on developing bilateral relations in accordance with the achieved level of comprehensive strategic partnership.
Choe previously visited Moscow in January, where she discussed discussed bilateral relations and issues on the Korean peninsula with Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.