Putin, North Korean Foreign Minister Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula - Kremlin

Putin, North Korean Foreign Minister Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula - Kremlin

Putin and Choe met in the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday. "It was generally about bilateral relations, the situation on the Korean peninsula, and the exchange of views on the most pressing international affairs. But the main focus was on the development of bilateral relations. We have repeatedly said, and I am ready to repeat it again, that North Korea is our very important partner, and we are aimed at further developing our relations in all areas, including sensitive areas," Peskov told reporters.The North Korean foreign minister, heading a government delegation, arrived in Moscow on January 15 at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and will remain in Russia until January 17.

