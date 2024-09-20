https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/netanyahu-fueling-major-fire-in-middle-east-with-us-uk-support---top-turkish-diplomat-1120230196.html

Netanyahu Fueling 'Major Fire' in Middle East With US, UK Support - Top Turkish Diplomat

Netanyahu Fueling 'Major Fire' in Middle East With US, UK Support - Top Turkish Diplomat

The Netanyahu's government's actions will cause a "major fire" in the Middle East, as Israel feels completely untouchable thanks to the support from Washington and London, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

"As long as Netanyahu's government is in power, it will lead to a major fire in the region. They will be at war. They feel completely safe thanks to the US support as well as military support from the US and the UK," Fidan said at an event hosted by the SETA Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research. If Israel makes no efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East, it will have to constantly look over its shoulder as long as it stays there, the top Turkish diplomat added. "In other words, you cannot wipe out all the nations, all the people, all the states in the region. Some of them, you can kill and subject to genocide, but then others will come and get you. That is why when we look at this point, this is where the two-state solution should be central," Fidan said."Turkiye, especially our president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan], does everything in its power to resolve this issue based on the two-state solution. This is crucial for the future peace of Israelis and the future peace for Palestinians as well as in the entire region and the whole world."On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry said that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 had exceeded 41,000. However, many observers have underscored that the death toll could be much higher as many under the rubble have gone unaccounted for.

