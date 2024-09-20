https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/number-of-refugees-in-germany-reaches-all-time-high-since-end-of-world-war-ii---reports-1120217144.html

Number of Refugees in Germany Reaches All-Time High Since End of World War II - Reports

The number of refugees in Germany has reached an all-time high since the end of World War II and amounts to almost 3.5 million people, of whom about 1.18 million are Ukrainians, a German newspaper reported on Friday, citing government documents.

At the end of the first half of 2024, 3.48 million refugees were reportedly living in Germany, about 60,000 more than at the end of 2023 and the highest number since the 1950s. Public debates over Germany's migration policies intensified after a Syrian citizen stabbed three people to death and injured eight others in a terrorist attack in the German city of Solingen on August 23. The perpetrator was due to be deported from Germany in 2023. On September 9, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser ordered temporary controls at the country's land borders to reduce the influx of migrants and protect the country from potential terrorist threats. A number of German politicians have called for the abolition of the Burgergeld, unemployment benefits, for refugees from Ukraine. Free Democratic Party leader Bijan Djir-Sarai told a German newspaper that switching to the regular payment of 460 euros ($494) that all other refugees are entitled to would encourage Ukrainian citizens to find work. He added that the measure would have a positive impact on the labor market because of a general labor shortage in Germany. However, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit has said that there were no plans to replace guaranteed payments to Ukrainian citizens with regular refugee benefits. The Burgergeld, the monthly unemployment payment of up to 563 euros per person, is provided to Ukrainian citizens, along with free medical services and accommodation for the duration of integration and language classes.

