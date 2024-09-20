https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/russia-blasts-wests-silence-on-nord-stream-sabotage-vows-to-bring-facts-to-light-1120220440.html

Russia Blasts West's Silence on Nord Stream Sabotage, Vows to Bring Facts to Light

Russia Blasts West's Silence on Nord Stream Sabotage, Vows to Bring Facts to Light

Sputnik International

Western countries still refuse to cooperate with Russia in investigating the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

2024-09-20T09:44+0000

2024-09-20T09:44+0000

2024-09-20T09:44+0000

world

nord stream pipeline

russia

baltic sea

maria zakharova

un security council (unsc)

nord stream

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg

"Western countries continue to stubbornly refuse to cooperate with the Russian side, continue to deceive both the international community as a whole and their own citizens in particular, without providing any clear answers," Zakharova told reporters, adding that all requests from Russia are ignored. Russia intends to complete the investigation into the terrorist attacks and will make every effort to ensure "the truth becomes public knowledge," the spokeswoman said. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into it as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested information about the explosions but has not received any, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/russia-denies-germany-sharing-information-on-nord-stream-attacks-1119860394.html

russia

baltic sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

western countries, russian foreign ministry, attacks on the nord stream gas pipelines