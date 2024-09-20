https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/russia-blasts-wests-silence-on-nord-stream-sabotage-vows-to-bring-facts-to-light-1120220440.html
Russia Blasts West's Silence on Nord Stream Sabotage, Vows to Bring Facts to Light
Western countries still refuse to cooperate with Russia in investigating the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"Western countries continue to stubbornly refuse to cooperate with the Russian side, continue to deceive both the international community as a whole and their own citizens in particular, without providing any clear answers," Zakharova told reporters, adding that all requests from Russia are ignored. Russia intends to complete the investigation into the terrorist attacks and will make every effort to ensure "the truth becomes public knowledge," the spokeswoman said. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into it as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested information about the explosions but has not received any, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
"Western countries continue to stubbornly refuse to cooperate with the Russian side, continue to deceive both the international community as a whole and their own citizens in particular, without providing any clear answers," Zakharova told reporters, adding that all requests from Russia are ignored.
Russia intends to complete the investigation into the terrorist attacks and will make every effort to ensure "the truth becomes public knowledge," the spokeswoman said.
"Among the next steps is a meeting of the UN Security Council on sabotage on the Russian gas pipelines, scheduled for September 26," Zakharova said.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2
gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Europe, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into it as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested information about the explosions but has not received any, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.