LIVE: Russian FM Spokeswoman and DPRK Foreign Minister Take Part in Eurasian Women's Forum
Russia-EU Trade Grows for First Time Since November 2023
Trade between Russia and the European Union increased in July for the first time since November last year, once again surpassing 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion), according to Sputnik calculations based on Eurostat data.
In mid-summer, after seven months of decline, bilateral trade began to grow, rising by 23% in one month to 6.03 billion euros, the highest level since January this year, when it reached 6.09 billion euros. Russia's exports increased by 21% to 3 billion euros, while the EU's exports grew 24.5% to 3.03 billion euros. Among major trading partners, the largest growth in trade in July was seen with Finland, up 3.1 times to 226 million euros, Croatia, up 2.7 times to 58 million euros, and Romania, up 2.6 times to 41 million euros. Russia's trade with Sweden (138 million euros), the Czech Republic (242 million euros), Ireland (77 million euros), and Spain (360 million euros) nearly doubled. Germany remained Russia's main trading partner in July, with trade rising by a quarter to 836 million euros. Italy followed with a 38% increase to 829 million euros, and Hungary with a 12% increase to 518 million euros. At the same time, four countries reduced their trade with Russia in July, with the largest decrease recorded by Cyprus, down sixfold to 266,000 euros. Declines were also noted in trade with Denmark (halved to 25 million euros), Belgium (-13% to 297 million euros), and Slovakia (-7% to 172 million euros).
trade between russia and the european union, russia-eu trade, russia and the european union
Russia-EU Trade Grows for First Time Since November 2023

09:50 GMT 20.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and the European Union increased in July for the first time since November last year, once again surpassing 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion), according to Sputnik calculations based on Eurostat data.
In mid-summer, after seven months of decline, bilateral trade began to grow, rising by 23% in one month to 6.03 billion euros, the highest level since January this year, when it reached 6.09 billion euros.
Russia's exports increased by 21% to 3 billion euros, while the EU's exports grew 24.5% to 3.03 billion euros. Among major trading partners, the largest growth in trade in July was seen with Finland, up 3.1 times to 226 million euros, Croatia, up 2.7 times to 58 million euros, and Romania, up 2.6 times to 41 million euros.
Russia's trade with Sweden (138 million euros), the Czech Republic (242 million euros), Ireland (77 million euros), and Spain (360 million euros) nearly doubled.
Germany remained Russia's main trading partner in July, with trade rising by a quarter to 836 million euros. Italy followed with a 38% increase to 829 million euros, and Hungary with a 12% increase to 518 million euros.
At the same time, four countries reduced their trade with Russia in July, with the largest decrease recorded by Cyprus, down sixfold to 266,000 euros. Declines were also noted in trade with Denmark (halved to 25 million euros), Belgium (-13% to 297 million euros), and Slovakia (-7% to 172 million euros).
