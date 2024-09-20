https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/russian-forces-advance-in-kurakhov-donbass-handing-major-losses-to-ukrainian-army-1120221784.html

Russian Forces Advance in Kurakhov, Donbass, Handing Major Losses to Ukrainian Army

Sputnik International

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said that Russian troops are confidently advancing in the Kurakhov area in the Donetsk People's Republic, and also sent telegrams to formations and military units that liberated Georgiyevka, the Defense Ministry said in its telegram channel.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced that Russian troops are making significant progress in the Kurakhov area of the Donetsk People's Republic. He communicated this in telegrams sent to military formations and units involved in the liberation of Georgiyevka, as reported by the Defense Ministry via its official Telegram channel."Today, you are advancing with confidence in the Kurakhov area. Thanks to your professional efforts, the armed Ukrainian forces are experiencing significant losses and are retreating further west. The servicemen of your unit are courageously fulfilling their military duties and successfully accomplishing all assigned tasks, thereby bringing us closer to victory." Belousov wrote in a congratulatory message to the command and personnel of the Oplot 5th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, named in honor of the first head of the DPR Alexander Vladimirovich Zakharchenko.On Thursday, the ministry announced that units from Battlegroup Yug had successfully liberated Georgiyevka in the DPR The minister also conveyed a congratulatory message to the command and personnel of the 150th Guards Motor Rifle Idritsa-Berlin Order of Kutuzov Division. "Today, by defeating the enemy in the Kurakhov area, you have proven through your bravery, perseverance, and military skill that your unit rightfully earns the esteemed title of ‘Guards'," the telegram said.

