Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Pager Detonations in Lebanon New Type of Terrorist Attack

Russia is concerned about the developments in Lebanon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, calling the mass detonation of pagers a new type of terrorist act and use of technology.

"This is a completely new type of terrorist act, which combines both such a scale and such an application of new technologies, seemingly of a civilian nature, but used for terrorist purposes," Zakharova told a briefing.Russia is concerned about the development of events in Lebanon, where tensions have been escalating for several days, Zakharova said. On Tuesday, pager detonations took place across Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring over 2,800 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to Hezbollah members on Wednesday killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 600, according to the ministry. Lebanon believes that Israeli intelligence services are behind the detonations.

