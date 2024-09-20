International
BREAKING: Russia’s Investigative Committee Identifies Suspects in Murder of Sputnik’s Russell Bentley
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Pager Detonations in Lebanon New Type of Terrorist Attack
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Pager Detonations in Lebanon New Type of Terrorist Attack
Russia is concerned about the developments in Lebanon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, calling the mass detonation of pagers a new type of terrorist act and use of technology.
"This is a completely new type of terrorist act, which combines both such a scale and such an application of new technologies, seemingly of a civilian nature, but used for terrorist purposes," Zakharova told a briefing.Russia is concerned about the development of events in Lebanon, where tensions have been escalating for several days, Zakharova said. On Tuesday, pager detonations took place across Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring over 2,800 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to Hezbollah members on Wednesday killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 600, according to the ministry. Lebanon believes that Israeli intelligence services are behind the detonations.
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Pager Detonations in Lebanon New Type of Terrorist Attack

06:59 GMT 20.09.2024
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia is concerned about the developments in Lebanon, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, calling the mass detonation of pagers a new type of terrorist act and use of technology.
"This is a completely new type of terrorist act, which combines both such a scale and such an application of new technologies, seemingly of a civilian nature, but used for terrorist purposes," Zakharova told a briefing.
Russia is concerned about the development of events in Lebanon, where tensions have been escalating for several days, Zakharova said.
"We are deeply concerned about the dangerous development of events in the Republic of Lebanon. Let me remind you that on September 19, Israeli aviation carried out a series of massive strikes on a number of areas in southern Lebanon, before that, for two consecutive days, on September 17 and 18, Lebanon was subjected to unprecedented terrorist attacks, they had the character of cyberattacks," she said during the briefing.
World
World
Red Cross Says Will Hold Confidential Talks With Parties to Conflict After Lebanon Pager Blasts
Yesterday, 23:37 GMT
On Tuesday, pager detonations took place across Lebanon, killing 12 people and injuring over 2,800 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. A second wave of mass explosions of communication devices belonging to Hezbollah members on Wednesday killed at least 25 people and wounded more than 600, according to the ministry. Lebanon believes that Israeli intelligence services are behind the detonations.
