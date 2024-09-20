https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/russian-fsb-vet-doesnt-buy-us-fairy-tales-that-pager-attack-took-15-years-to-set-up-heres-why-1120225658.html

Russian FSB Vet Doesn’t Buy US ‘Fairy Tales’ That Pager Attack Took 15 Years to Set Up: Here's Why

A US intelligence source has said that the suspected Mossad “supply chain interdiction” operation behind this week’s explosive pager attacks in Lebanon took 15 years or longer to plan. Sputnik asked FSB counterterrorism vet Andrei Popov how the attack was pulled off, and what Hezbollah could do to prevent it from recurring.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/14/1120227680_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3dea9a25ef234caee67d117d21071a8.jpg

An intelligence source told ABC News on Thursday that Israel planned Tuesday and Wednesday’s exploding electronic device attacks over many years, using shell companies and “multiple layers” of intelligence and assets fronting as a legitimate company, with some of those involved said to have no knowledge of whom they were really working for. Sources further suggested that explosives were planted on the tampered pagers alongside a remote trigger switch.Separately, three sources said to have been briefed on the operation told the New York Times that Israeli intelligence had set up at least three shell companies for the pagers’ production, including the now outed Budapest-based BAC Consulting.Popov says that much if not all of the string of revelations now being reported on in the media about the Lebanon blasts is a snow job concocted in consultation with Mossad to allow the Israeli intelligence agency to “cover their tracks and provide a false but plausible lead. That’s how I perceive it from an operational point of view,” he said.As for the 15 years of planning claim, this is obviously bogus, the FSB vet said, saying he doesn’t fully comprehend the logical behind such "fairy tales."That’s not to say operations stretching out over five, ten, twenty years aren’t possible in intelligence work, Popov elaborated, pointing to an example of a KGB operation feeding the NSA and West German intelligence false information for about a decade after discovering that NATO had intercepted a communications channel between the Soviet Union and East Germany. But it’s a different story for operations involving technology, he added, noting that from a technical point of view, both the pagers’ characteristics and the radio frequencies at which they operate change over such a long period of time.How Difficult Was Pager Attack to Pull Off?From a technical standpoint, the pager plot was not rocket science to concoct, Popov said. Among its requirements were a detailed knowledge of Hezbollah’s equipment needs, and what purchases it plans to make, to figure out what items can be swapped for rigged devices, and at what stage.As for equipment rigging, this is a tried-and-true tool of spy agencies going back many, many years.The same is true for the Mossad, the Russian intel officer said, pointing out that the Israeli spy agency has been using technology-based tactics since at least the 1970s, when it began using telephones packed with explosives to carry out assassination attacks.Another possibility is that the equipment was rigged in the factories making them, Popov said, “but this would be very problematic from the perspective of information leaking out,” particularly if workers in a factory ask questions about the arrival of new, suspiciously untalkative employees.As for the placement of explosives itself, the simplest option would have been to embed them into the batteries, Popov said.“That’s what I would have done. It’s the easiest option…This is not a problem whatsoever. It’s not even something at the level of intelligence, but the level of a person who can repair his car with his own hands,” the FSB officer stressed.“If I were in Hezbollah’s place, if I were ordering something, before doing so, I would have my people take a look around at the situation at the production site, or look for a production facility where my operational positions were already in place to highlight how things are going there, and see whether any short-haired new employees are suddenly working there. That’s a sign that something’s wrong,” the FSB vet added.As for the explosion method, Popov speculates it was either based on a timer designed to go off all at once, or via an impulse triggering the pagers and other electronic devices to detonate.The fact that an array of electronics, some not equipped with any radio receivers, from solar and car batteries to electric scooters, fingerprint readers and intercoms, were reportedly also destroyed in this week’s terror attacks in Lebanon, leads Popov to believe a timer was involved, indicating that a strategy is place that will undoubtedly include other, follow-up actions.The FSB vet doesn't rule out that these secondary explosions constituted a "diversion operation" by the perpetrators designed "to cover their trail" and prevent investigators from piecing together the real nature of the plot and its details.

