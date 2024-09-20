https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/us-faces-17bln-shortfall-in-funding-for-virginia-class-submarines-1120220718.html
US Faces $17Bln Shortfall in Funding for Virginia Class Submarines
A shortfall in funding for the US Navy's nuclear-powered Virginia-class attack submarines is projected to grow to $17 billion over the next six years, House Defense Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert said in a released statement.
"We have also learned that there is a projected $17 billion shortfall in the Virginia-class program alone over the next six years," Calvert said in the statement on Thursday. Calvert also said the US Navy suffered from persistent delays and cost overruns in the service's shipbuilding program. The US Navy system of keeping metrics and reporting facts was flawed at best and misleading at worst, Calvert said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A shortfall in funding for the US Navy's nuclear-powered Virginia-class attack submarines is projected to grow to $17 billion over the next six years, House Defense Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert said in a released statement.
"We have also learned that there is a projected $17 billion shortfall in the Virginia-class program alone over the next six years," Calvert said in the statement on Thursday.
Calvert also said the US Navy suffered from persistent delays and cost overruns in the service's shipbuilding program.
The US Navy
system of keeping metrics and reporting facts was flawed at best and misleading at worst, Calvert said.