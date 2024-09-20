International
LIVE: Russian FM Spokeswoman and DPRK Foreign Minister Take Part in Eurasian Women's Forum
US Faces $17Bln Shortfall in Funding for Virginia Class Submarines
A shortfall in funding for the US Navy's nuclear-powered Virginia-class attack submarines is projected to grow to $17 billion over the next six years, House Defense Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert said in a released statement.
"We have also learned that there is a projected $17 billion shortfall in the Virginia-class program alone over the next six years," Calvert said in the statement on Thursday. Calvert also said the US Navy suffered from persistent delays and cost overruns in the service's shipbuilding program. The US Navy system of keeping metrics and reporting facts was flawed at best and misleading at worst, Calvert said.
09:54 GMT 20.09.2024
FILE - In this file photo provided by U.S. Navy, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Sept. 1, 2021. The foreign ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia expressed concern Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that Australia’s plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines from the U.S. in a security alliance may increase the rivalry of major powers in Southeast Asia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A shortfall in funding for the US Navy's nuclear-powered Virginia-class attack submarines is projected to grow to $17 billion over the next six years, House Defense Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert said in a released statement.
"We have also learned that there is a projected $17 billion shortfall in the Virginia-class program alone over the next six years," Calvert said in the statement on Thursday.
Calvert also said the US Navy suffered from persistent delays and cost overruns in the service's shipbuilding program.
HMS Ambush - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2024
Military
UK Nuclear Submarines Engineers Use Software Developed in Russia, Belarus - Reports
3 August, 16:23 GMT
The US Navy system of keeping metrics and reporting facts was flawed at best and misleading at worst, Calvert said.
