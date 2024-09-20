International
Zelensky Imposes Sanctions Against 42 Legal Entities, 6 Individuals – Decrees
Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees imposing sanctions on 42 legal entities and six individuals from Russia, China, the UAE and Iran.
ukraine sanctions, zelensky sanctions, china sanctioned by ukraine, uae sanctioned by ukraine, ukraine sanctions iran
02:59 GMT 20.09.2024
© AP Photo / JEUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, March 11, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees imposing sanctions against 42 legal entities and 6 individuals, including citizens of Russia, China, the UAE, and Iran.
"To put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of September 19, 2024 'On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," the decrees posted on Zelensky's website say.
According to the documents, the sanctions apply to transport, manufacturing and trade, construction, investment and industrial companies registered in Russia, China, the UAE, and Iran. Among them are the Russian ship lighting plant Mayak and the Kazan State Gunpowder Plant.
Several citizens of Russia, China and Iran were sanctioned too.
The sanctions have been imposed for ten years and envision a ban or restriction on the entry of foreign vessels and military ships into the territorial sea of ​​Ukraine, its internal waters, and ports. It is also prohibited for aircraft to enter the airspace or land on the territory of Ukraine.
Trade agreements, joint projects, and industrial programs in certain areas, in particular in the area of ​​security and defense, are terminated. The sanctions stipulate the blocking of assets, restriction of trade operations (complete cessation), prevention of capital outflow outside Ukraine, a ban on the transfer of technology, intellectual property rights, suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, the acquisition of land plots.
