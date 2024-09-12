Ukraine is a Non-Sovereign State Ruled by 'Political Frankenstein' Zelensky – Opposition Politician
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
Chairman of the Council of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk gave an interview to EADaily on September 12 about the causes of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia's mission and the destructive influence of the collective West.
"For a long time an independent Ukraine has not been existing politically, economically, or legally," Ukrainian opposition politician and Chairman of the Council of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk told EA Daily. "The country is ruled by an illegitimate president who has usurped power, becoming a dictator."
The Western-backed Euromaidan coup d'etat of 2014 dealt a heavy blow to Ukrainian sovereignty and legitimate power. For 30 years the West has fuelled anti-Russian sentiment, distorted history and facilitated the rise of Nazism in Ukraine.
The Minsk agreements of 2015 corresponded to EU interests, but the UK and US, who sought to start a war, deliberately disrupted the settlement process.
Washington's plan was "to destabilize the situation on Russia's borders, and then inside Russia. The first step succeeded, the second did not. The US managed to break Ukraine and Europe, but not Russia."
In 2020 Ukraine got a chance to nullify the adverse consequences of the 2014 regime change through democratic means. "Our party 'Opposition Platform – For Life' won local elections in 2020, after we were ranked second in the 2019 parliamentary elections, and began to lead in polls across the country," Medvedchuk said.
But in February 2021 the Zelensky regime illegally blocked broadcasting of opposition channels, slapped sanctions on Medvedchuk and his wife, groundlessly accused him of treason and arrested him in May 2021. Other Ukrainian opposition politicians were also subjected to persecution.
The special military operation in Ukraine would not have begun if Zelensky had abandoned the idea of joining NATO.
The situation in Ukraine and in the world will improve after the West stops pouring billions into propping up Zelensky, who is a "political Frankenstein".
7 September, 07:24 GMT