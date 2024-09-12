https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/ukraine-is-a-non-sovereign-state-ruled-by-political-frankenstein-zelensky--opposition-politician-1120125490.html

Ukraine is a Non-Sovereign State Ruled by 'Political Frankenstein' Zelensky – Opposition Politician

Ukraine is a Non-Sovereign State Ruled by 'Political Frankenstein' Zelensky – Opposition Politician

Sputnik International

Chairman of the Council of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk gave an interview to EADaily on September 12 about the causes of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia's mission and the destructive influence of the collective West.

2024-09-12T18:54+0000

2024-09-12T18:54+0000

2024-09-12T18:54+0000

world

viktor medvedchuk

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

west

european union (eu)

nato

nazism

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052119_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b2da04ffe736b3bc6b881127e3c3d02e.jpg

"For a long time an independent Ukraine has not been existing politically, economically, or legally," Ukrainian opposition politician and Chairman of the Council of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk told EA Daily. "The country is ruled by an illegitimate president who has usurped power, becoming a dictator."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/britain-thinking-head-of-western-hydra-that-helps-zelensky-regime--expert-1120065821.html

ukraine

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine war, euromaidan revolution, euromaidan coup in kiev, volodymyr zelensky, ukrainian opposition politician viktor medvedchuk, ukraine's nato bid, the minsk agreements, zelensky is an illegitimate president, zelensky persecuted ukrainian political opposition and journalists