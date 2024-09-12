International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/ukraine-is-a-non-sovereign-state-ruled-by-political-frankenstein-zelensky--opposition-politician-1120125490.html
Ukraine is a Non-Sovereign State Ruled by 'Political Frankenstein' Zelensky – Opposition Politician
Ukraine is a Non-Sovereign State Ruled by 'Political Frankenstein' Zelensky – Opposition Politician
Sputnik International
Chairman of the Council of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk gave an interview to EADaily on September 12 about the causes of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia's mission and the destructive influence of the collective West.
2024-09-12T18:54+0000
2024-09-12T18:54+0000
world
viktor medvedchuk
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
west
european union (eu)
nato
nazism
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052119_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b2da04ffe736b3bc6b881127e3c3d02e.jpg
"For a long time an independent Ukraine has not been existing politically, economically, or legally," Ukrainian opposition politician and Chairman of the Council of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk told EA Daily. "The country is ruled by an illegitimate president who has usurped power, becoming a dictator."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/britain-thinking-head-of-western-hydra-that-helps-zelensky-regime--expert-1120065821.html
ukraine
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052119_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ad2e95840751f30d5fd703d582d4c4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine war, euromaidan revolution, euromaidan coup in kiev, volodymyr zelensky, ukrainian opposition politician viktor medvedchuk, ukraine's nato bid, the minsk agreements, zelensky is an illegitimate president, zelensky persecuted ukrainian political opposition and journalists
ukraine war, euromaidan revolution, euromaidan coup in kiev, volodymyr zelensky, ukrainian opposition politician viktor medvedchuk, ukraine's nato bid, the minsk agreements, zelensky is an illegitimate president, zelensky persecuted ukrainian political opposition and journalists

Ukraine is a Non-Sovereign State Ruled by 'Political Frankenstein' Zelensky – Opposition Politician

18:54 GMT 12.09.2024
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2024
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Chairman of the Council of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk gave an interview to EADaily on September 12 about the causes of the Ukrainian crisis, Russia's mission and the destructive influence of the collective West.
"For a long time an independent Ukraine has not been existing politically, economically, or legally," Ukrainian opposition politician and Chairman of the Council of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk told EA Daily. "The country is ruled by an illegitimate president who has usurped power, becoming a dictator."
The Western-backed Euromaidan coup d'etat of 2014 dealt a heavy blow to Ukrainian sovereignty and legitimate power. For 30 years the West has fuelled anti-Russian sentiment, distorted history and facilitated the rise of Nazism in Ukraine.
The Minsk agreements of 2015 corresponded to EU interests, but the UK and US, who sought to start a war, deliberately disrupted the settlement process.
Washington's plan was "to destabilize the situation on Russia's borders, and then inside Russia. The first step succeeded, the second did not. The US managed to break Ukraine and Europe, but not Russia."
In 2020 Ukraine got a chance to nullify the adverse consequences of the 2014 regime change through democratic means. "Our party 'Opposition Platform – For Life' won local elections in 2020, after we were ranked second in the 2019 parliamentary elections, and began to lead in polls across the country," Medvedchuk said.
But in February 2021 the Zelensky regime illegally blocked broadcasting of opposition channels, slapped sanctions on Medvedchuk and his wife, groundlessly accused him of treason and arrested him in May 2021. Other Ukrainian opposition politicians were also subjected to persecution.
The special military operation in Ukraine would not have begun if Zelensky had abandoned the idea of joining NATO.
The situation in Ukraine and in the world will improve after the West stops pouring billions into propping up Zelensky, who is a "political Frankenstein".
A soldier of Ukraine's National Guard 15th Brigade launches a reconnaissance drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2024
Analysis
Britain ‘Thinking Head of Western Hydra That Helps Zelensky Regime’ – Expert
7 September, 07:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала