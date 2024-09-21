https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/americas-healthcare-dead-last-in-rich-nation-rankings--1120236861.html

America's Healthcare: Dead Last in Rich Nation Rankings

America's Healthcare: Dead Last in Rich Nation Rankings

Sputnik International

The US healthcare system continues to lag far behind other high-income countries, an analysis by the Commonwealth Fund shows.

The US healthcare system continues to lag far behind other high-income countries, an analysis by the Commonwealth Fund shows. It has retained its dismal ranking since 2004, when the nonprofit launched its surveys. Ten nations, including Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, were compared on healthcare system aspects such as access, care process, administrative efficiency, equity, and health outcomes. How Broken Is the US Healthcare System?

