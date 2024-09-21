International
France's Martinique Bans Protests in 4 Communes Amid Unrest
France's Martinique Bans Protests in 4 Communes Amid Unrest
Authorities in the French overseas territory of Martinique have banned demonstrations in the administrative center of Fort-de-France and three other communes until Monday amid unrest, which was triggered by the soaring cost of living.
"The prefect of Martinique today issued an order prohibiting protests and gatherings on public roads and private roads open to public traffic in the municipalities of Fort-de-France, Le Lamentin, Ducos and Le Robert," the decree issued on Friday read. A nighttime curfew was imposed in parts of the port city of Fort-de-France starting Thursday, following several days of protests against rising food prices. The port serves as the entry point for almost all imports to the Caribbean island. Protests on the island have been escalating since early September. At least six police officers were reportedly injured by gunfire on Monday.
France's Martinique Bans Protests in 4 Communes Amid Unrest

09:58 GMT 21.09.2024
Footage from the French overseas territory of Martinique, located in the Caribbean Sea, where protests against rising food prices have been ongoing for several days.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Authorities in the French overseas territory of Martinique have banned demonstrations in the administrative center of Fort-de-France and three other communes until Monday amid unrest, which was triggered by the soaring cost of living.
"The prefect of Martinique today issued an order prohibiting protests and gatherings on public roads and private roads open to public traffic in the municipalities of Fort-de-France, Le Lamentin, Ducos and Le Robert," the decree issued on Friday read.
A nighttime curfew was imposed in parts of the port city of Fort-de-France starting Thursday, following several days of protests against rising food prices. The port serves as the entry point for almost all imports to the Caribbean island.
Protests on the island have been escalating since early September. At least six police officers were reportedly injured by gunfire on Monday.
