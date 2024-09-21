https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/frances-martinique-bans-protests-in-4-communes-amid-unrest-1120234478.html

France's Martinique Bans Protests in 4 Communes Amid Unrest

Authorities in the French overseas territory of Martinique have banned demonstrations in the administrative center of Fort-de-France and three other communes until Monday amid unrest, which was triggered by the soaring cost of living.

"The prefect of Martinique today issued an order prohibiting protests and gatherings on public roads and private roads open to public traffic in the municipalities of Fort-de-France, Le Lamentin, Ducos and Le Robert," the decree issued on Friday read. A nighttime curfew was imposed in parts of the port city of Fort-de-France starting Thursday, following several days of protests against rising food prices. The port serves as the entry point for almost all imports to the Caribbean island. Protests on the island have been escalating since early September. At least six police officers were reportedly injured by gunfire on Monday.

