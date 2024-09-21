https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/how-us-deep-state-co-opted-tiktok-1120238151.html

How US Deep State Co-Opted TikTok

Video-sharing platform TikTok wiped Sputnik’s account on Saturday, days after Washington announced draconian new restrictions on Russian media. The company offered no explanation.

The newest round of censorship comes amid the US establishment’s long war against TikTok amid much-touted (but never substantiated) claims by authorities that China uses the app for espionage and influence operations against American users.The crux of US government claims is that the app sends US customer data to the Asian nation, where it can be seen by Chinese authorities or intelligence services. TikTok says its US data is firewalled from leaving the country via an agreement with American tech giant Oracle.Joe Biden signed a law in April threatening to completely ban TikTok within 270 days unless its Chinese parent company ByteDance divests from US operations, setting the stage for a legal battle. The measure, packaged in alongside fresh appropriations for US-funded hot spots in Ukraine, Gaza and Taiwan, was rejected by a handful of progressive Democrats and MAGA Republicans, who deemed it a blatant assault on constitutionally afforded free speech.Senator Rand Paul warned that “once you start objecting to content, what you’re objecting to is speech…The bottom line is, the more information, the better. If you don’t like it, don’t use it. That’s what happens in a free country.”Congressman Thomas Massie characterized the ban threat as a “trojan horse,” giving the president expansive powers to crack down speech. “Some of us just don’t want the president picking which apps we can put on our phones, or which websites we can visit…We also think it’s dangerous to give the president that kind of power,” Massie said.TikTok is already banned from use from devices owned by the US federal government, and by numerous state and city governments and universities.It’s also been banned or restricted in multiple US-allied countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Britain, at least eight EU countries.Former president Donald Trump kicked off the TikTok censorship saga in 2020 after deeming it a “national security threat,” prompting the company to file a preliminary injunction to prevent such an eventuality. Trump reversed course this past spring, saying banning TikTok would only make Mark Zuckerberg's “enemy of the people” Facebook* “bigger.”* Facebook’s parent Meta is banned in Russia for extremism.

