https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/russias-pacific-fleet-chinese-navy-begin-interaction-2024-drills-in-sea-of-japan-1120233868.html
Russia's Pacific Fleet, Chinese Navy Begin Interaction-2024 Drills in Sea of Japan
Russia's Pacific Fleet, Chinese Navy Begin Interaction-2024 Drills in Sea of Japan
Sputnik International
The Russian-Chinese Interaction-2024 naval exercise has begun in the Sea of Japan, the press service of Russia's Pacific Fleet said on Saturday.
2024-09-21T08:27+0000
2024-09-21T08:27+0000
2024-09-21T08:27+0000
military
russia
pacific
russian pacific fleet
chinese navy
sea of japan
military drill
drill
naval drill
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/15/1120233688_0:102:3277:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_1cd951d1d2fe4b50d917cea6d3a8d060.jpg
"A joint detachment of warships from the [Russian] Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy set out to sea from Vladivostok to conduct the joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Beibu/Interaction-2024," the fleet said in a statement.The press service noted that before the two countries’ warship squadron left base, there was a ceremonial formation of crews, during which the beginning of the bilateral exercises was announced. It is planned that within a week in the Sea of Japan, the detachment will practice repulsing an attack by a mock enemy from the air, water, and underwater, as well as joint maneuvers and defense when anchored at an unprotected roadstead. From the Russian side, Pacific Fleet large anti-submarine ships the Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs, the MPK-82 and MPK-107 small anti-submarine ships, as well as the Smerch small missile ship are taking part in the drills. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy is represented by the destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi, and the integrated supply ship Taihu. The Chinese ships arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday. During their stay at the Russian Pacific Fleet's main base, Chinese sailors took part in sports and cultural events.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/russias-pacific-fleet-chinas-navy-conduct-joint-drills-in-sea-of-japan-1120163365.html
russia
pacific
sea of japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/15/1120233688_274:0:3003:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_27f1d5e314051fcdb320a9aaff1a5935.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's pacific fleet, chinese navy, russian-chinese interaction-2024 naval exercise
russia's pacific fleet, chinese navy, russian-chinese interaction-2024 naval exercise
Russia's Pacific Fleet, Chinese Navy Begin Interaction-2024 Drills in Sea of Japan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian-Chinese Interaction-2024 naval exercise has begun in the Sea of Japan, the press service of Russia's Pacific Fleet said on Saturday.
"A joint detachment of warships from the [Russian] Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy set out to sea from Vladivostok to conduct the joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Beibu/Interaction-2024," the fleet said in a statement.
The press service noted that before the two countries’ warship squadron left base, there was a ceremonial formation of crews, during which the beginning of the bilateral exercises was announced.
It is planned that within a week in the Sea of Japan, the detachment will practice repulsing an attack by a mock enemy from the air, water, and underwater, as well as joint maneuvers and defense when anchored at an unprotected roadstead.
"In the course of practicing the maneuvers, the ship crews will carry out artillery fire and a number of combat exercises with anti-aircraft and anti-submarine weapons," the Russian Defense Ministry added.
From the Russian side, Pacific Fleet large anti-submarine ships the Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs, the MPK-82 and MPK-107 small anti-submarine ships, as well as the Smerch small missile ship are taking part in the drills.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy is represented by the destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi, and the integrated supply ship Taihu.
The Chinese ships arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday. During their stay at the Russian Pacific Fleet's main base, Chinese sailors took part in sports and cultural events.