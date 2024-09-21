https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/russias-pacific-fleet-chinese-navy-begin-interaction-2024-drills-in-sea-of-japan-1120233868.html

Russia's Pacific Fleet, Chinese Navy Begin Interaction-2024 Drills in Sea of Japan

The Russian-Chinese Interaction-2024 naval exercise has begun in the Sea of Japan, the press service of Russia's Pacific Fleet said on Saturday.

"A joint detachment of warships from the [Russian] Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy set out to sea from Vladivostok to conduct the joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Beibu/Interaction-2024," the fleet said in a statement.The press service noted that before the two countries’ warship squadron left base, there was a ceremonial formation of crews, during which the beginning of the bilateral exercises was announced. It is planned that within a week in the Sea of Japan, the detachment will practice repulsing an attack by a mock enemy from the air, water, and underwater, as well as joint maneuvers and defense when anchored at an unprotected roadstead. From the Russian side, Pacific Fleet large anti-submarine ships the Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs, the MPK-82 and MPK-107 small anti-submarine ships, as well as the Smerch small missile ship are taking part in the drills. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy is represented by the destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi, and the integrated supply ship Taihu. The Chinese ships arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday. During their stay at the Russian Pacific Fleet's main base, Chinese sailors took part in sports and cultural events.

