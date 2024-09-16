International
Shots Fired Near Former President Trump As He Leaves Florida Golf Course
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/russias-pacific-fleet-chinas-navy-conduct-joint-drills-in-sea-of-japan-1120163365.html
Russia's Pacific Fleet, China's Navy Conduct Joint Drills in Sea of Japan
Russia's Pacific Fleet, China's Navy Conduct Joint Drills in Sea of Japan
Sputnik International
Russian and Chinese warships conducted missile and artillery firing drills in the Sea of ​​Japan as part of ongoing joint exercises Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.
2024-09-16T03:25+0000
2024-09-16T03:25+0000
newsfeed
pacific
russia
china
russian navy
navy
pla
people's liberation army (pla) navy
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
pla navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0a/1120095035_0:24:1576:911_1920x0_80_0_0_53782a994f4536084cf96bd2426948bf.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian and Chinese warships conducted missile and artillery firing drills in the Sea of ​​Japan as part of ongoing joint exercises Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.More than 15 Russian warships participated in the episode of the exercise, it added. "The actions of the naval forces were supported by more than 10 aircraft and helicopters of the Naval Aviation of the Pacific Fleet and the Russian Aerospace Forces. The destroyers Xining and Wuxi, as well as the frigate Lin Yi, participated from the Chinese side," the statement said.24 representatives from 10 countries observed the exercises from the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate.The maneuvers in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans and the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas involve more than 400 ships, submarines and auxiliary fleet support vessels.Over 120 aircraft and helicopters of the naval aviation contingent of the Navy and Russia's Aerospace Forces are also taking part, making use of 7,000 units of weapons and military and special equipment as well as more than 90,000 personnel.Naval exercises under the codename Ocean were conducted by the General Command of the Soviet Navy in 1970, 1975, 1977, 1983 and 1985. The exercises were the largest operational and combat training events undertaken by the Soviet Navy in the post-war period and the largest in world history at the time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/us-netherlands-conduct-bilateral-operations-in-south-china-sea---us-navy-1118587219.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/russian-navy-starts-extensive-drills-involving-majority-of-its-fleet-1119561075.html
pacific
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0a/1120095035_165:0:1412:935_1920x0_80_0_0_018d28489bc35197b21ca10fa34d8c85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ocean 2024 exercises, russia ocean exercises, russia china joint naval exercises
ocean 2024 exercises, russia ocean exercises, russia china joint naval exercises

Russia's Pacific Fleet, China's Navy Conduct Joint Drills in Sea of Japan

03:25 GMT 16.09.2024
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба Минобороны РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian minesweeper RT-71 takes part in planned exercises of the Russian Navy
Russian minesweeper RT-71 takes part in planned exercises of the Russian Navy - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2024
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба Минобороны РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
On Tuesday the formations and associations of the Russian Navy began the Ocean 2024 strategic command and staff exercises, which will last until September 16.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian and Chinese warships conducted missile and artillery firing drills in the Sea of ​​Japan as part of ongoing joint exercises Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.
"In the Sea of ​​Japan, warships of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy and the People's Liberation Army of China, acting as part of a joint detachment, worked out complex tasks with live firing of missile weapons and artillery as part of the Ocean 2024 strategic command and staff exercise," the ministry said.
More than 15 Russian warships participated in the episode of the exercise, it added.
"The actions of the naval forces were supported by more than 10 aircraft and helicopters of the Naval Aviation of the Pacific Fleet and the Russian Aerospace Forces. The destroyers Xining and Wuxi, as well as the frigate Lin Yi, participated from the Chinese side," the statement said.
The United States has been mobilising its naval assets in the South China Sea in solidarity with its allies and partners against China flexing its muscles. The US has deployed several aircraft carriers and guided missile destroyers to the Indo-Pacific region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
Military
US, Netherlands Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea - US Navy
22 May, 13:56 GMT
24 representatives from 10 countries observed the exercises from the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate.

On Tuesday the formations and associations of the Russian Navy began the Ocean 2024 strategic command and staff exercises, which will last until September 16. The drills are being held in a bilateral format under the general leadership of Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Alexander Moiseyev.

The maneuvers in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans and the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas involve more than 400 ships, submarines and auxiliary fleet support vessels.
Over 120 aircraft and helicopters of the naval aviation contingent of the Navy and Russia's Aerospace Forces are also taking part, making use of 7,000 units of weapons and military and special equipment as well as more than 90,000 personnel.
Naval exercises under the codename Ocean were conducted by the General Command of the Soviet Navy in 1970, 1975, 1977, 1983 and 1985. The exercises were the largest operational and combat training events undertaken by the Soviet Navy in the post-war period and the largest in world history at the time.
Large-scale planned exercises of the three fleets and the Caspian Flotilla of the Navy have begun in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2024
Military
Russian Navy Starts Extensive Drills Involving Majority of Its Fleet
30 July, 06:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала