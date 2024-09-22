https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/cerns-politicized-plan-to-ban-russian-scientists-threatens-west-with-scientific-slum-status-1120250876.html

CERN’s ‘Politicized’ Plan to Ban Russian Scientists Threatens West With ‘Scientific Slum’ Status

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (French acronym CERN) plans to expel close to 500 Russian scientists from its labs, including the Large Hadron Collider particle accelerator, effective December 1. Russian nuclear energy expert Alexei Anpilogov explains why the "politicized" move threatens to turn the West into a "scientific slum."

In 2008, to great fanfare and jubilation, CERN opened the 27 km-long Large Hadron Collider (LHC) – the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator, on the French-Swiss border. Russian scientists, who had been working on their own massive particle accelerator project in the 1980s prior to the Soviet Union's dissolution, played an active and critical role in the LHC's creation. CERN signed a cooperation agreement with Russia's Institute of High Energy Physics in 1993, and up to 700 Russian specialists, plus many more from other post-Soviet republics, took part in the $4.75 billion European scientific megaproject's construction.A decade-and-a-half after the LHC's launch, CERN intends to formally end cooperation with Russia, to ban Russian scientists from the organization's sites and demand that they hand in their Swiss and French residency permits, unless they start working for scientific institutions outside Russia.CERN's "absolutely irresponsible" and "politicized" decision is nothing short of an attempt to "erase" Russia from international science, and a move that will inevitably backfire, nuclear energy expert and political scientist Alexei Anpilogov told Sputnik.A large portion of the infrastructure involved in the LHC’s construction was made possible thanks to ideas contributed by scientists from Russia, who have long played a leading role in elementary particle physics, quantum physics and astrophysics, Anpilogov said.Today, these fields are giving birth “to fundamental technologies of big science that will be demand, 20, 50, 100 years from now.” If Russia’s ability to contribute to world science is diminished, “this will stop progress, or at least slow it down quite significantly,” he said.At the same time, Western countries’ "extraordinary" attempt to wall themselves off from Russian science, a process exemplified by CERN's decision, is being taken to levels unseen even during the Cold War, and threaten to boomerang against them in a dramatic way.Anpilogov expects Russia and the countries of developing world, who make up the global majority and are playing an increasingly important role in world science, to forge new megaprojects based on the principle of the non-ideologization and non-politicization of science.Kovalchuk pointed out an array of Russian scientific megaprojects, from the PIK research reactor in Gatchina for the study of neutron radiation and microphysics, to the Sila synchrotron laser being developed in Protvino outside Moscow, the SKIF 4th generation synchrotron radiation facility in Koltsovo, Siberia, the RIF synchrotron on Russky Island in the Russian Far East, the revamped X-Ray lithography synchrotron in Zelenograd, Moscow and the Kurchatov Institute’s Tokamak nuclear fusion research reactor.As for CERN’s LHC, and other European scientific megaprojects, including Germany’s European X-Ray Free-Electron Laser Facility and France’s ITER nuclear fusion research and engineering project, all of these complex installations “are based on the ideas of Soviet-Russian science,” the official stressed, with Russia being both an intellectual and financial donor to their creation.

