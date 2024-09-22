https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/estonia-nurturing-atrocious-legacy-of-nazi-collaborators-in-neocon-driven-rewrite-of-wwii------1120247475.html

Estonia: Nurturing Atrocious Legacy of Nazi Collaborators in Neocon-Driven Rewrite of WWII

How Estonia nurtures the legacy of Nazi collaborators in a neocon-driven rewrite of WWII.

80 years ago, the Soviet Red Army liberated Estonia’s capital Tallinn. By November, the Red Army's successful Baltic operation had driven the Nazi German invaders out of all Estonian territory. Germany invaded the Soviet Union in June 1941, and in July the battles of World War II reached Estonia. German troops unleashed genocide and terror on civilians with the help of Estonian collaborators. Over 5,000 volunteers signed up to join the Estonian SS Legion, while close to 7,000 joined the ranks of the Wehrmacht. Mass murder of civilians, especially Russians, Jews, and Roma, was carried out by the Nazis together with so-called self-defense units, such as the Omakaitse. After Nazi troops occupied Tallinn on December 19, 1941, the Estonian Political Police arrested 4,365 people in the capital and its suburbs. Days before the Soviet liberation of the capital, around 1,000 prisoners were executed. Practically all of Tallinn’s male Jews over the age of 16 were arrested and executed by the so-called self-defense squads. Estonian police units also executed Jews deported from Nazi-created ghettos in Europe. During the Baltic operation from September 14 to November 24, 1944, Soviet losses in terms of killed, wounded, and missing amounted to 218,000. More than 6,000 Soviet soldiers and officers were killed and 24,000 wounded during the liberation of Tallinn by the Red Army. The criminality of the SS (including the Estonian SS Legion) was recognized by the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal. However, eager to march in lockstep with American neocons rewriting the history of WWII, Estonian officials have glorified Nazi criminals. For more than 60 years, September 22 was marked as the Day of Tallinn's Liberation from Nazi Occupation, only to be rebranded in 2007 by Estonian policymakers as Resistance Day against “occupying Soviet forces.” Today’s Estonian leaders nurture the atrocious legacy of the country’s SS legionnaires, have no scruples over demolishing tombs of Soviet soldiers, and sacrilegiously digging up for relocation mass graves of those who fell while defending their country from Nazism.

