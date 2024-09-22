https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/hezbollah-announces-new-phase-of-confrontation-with-israel-1120250570.html
Hezbollah Announces New Phase of Confrontation With Israel
Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has entered a new phase of confrontation with Israel, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem said on Sunday.
Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has entered a new phase of confrontation with Israel, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem said on Sunday."We have entered a new phase called The Battle of Settling Scores," Qassem was quoted as saying by Al Mayadeen broadcaster. Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah said that its fighters had struck the Israeli military industrial complex Rafael, north of the city of Haifa, in retaliation for this week's explosions of electronic devices that the Lebanese movement blamed on Israel. On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a new phase of the Israeli war effort in the region, with focus shifting to the northern front.
CAIRO, (Sputnik) - From September 17-18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon, killing 45 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. Israeli authorities have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement in the attack.
Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has entered a new phase of confrontation with Israel, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem said on Sunday.
"We have entered a new phase called The Battle of Settling Scores," Qassem was quoted as saying by Al Mayadeen broadcaster.
Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah said that its fighters had struck the Israeli military industrial complex Rafael, north of the city of Haifa, in retaliation for this week's explosions of electronic devices that the Lebanese movement blamed on Israel.
On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a new phase of the Israeli war effort in the region, with focus shifting to the northern front.