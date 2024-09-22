https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/hezbollah-announces-new-phase-of-confrontation-with-israel-1120250570.html

Hezbollah Announces New Phase of Confrontation With Israel

Hezbollah Announces New Phase of Confrontation With Israel

Sputnik International

Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has entered a new phase of confrontation with Israel, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem said on Sunday.

2024-09-22T17:32+0000

2024-09-22T17:32+0000

2024-09-22T17:32+0000

military

naim qassem

yoav gallant

middle east

israel

hezbollah

israel-lebanon tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129026_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e80733447de93ee146326ec202c6ceac.jpg

Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah has entered a new phase of confrontation with Israel, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem said on Sunday."We have entered a new phase called The Battle of Settling Scores," Qassem was quoted as saying by Al Mayadeen broadcaster. Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah said that its fighters had struck the Israeli military industrial complex Rafael, north of the city of Haifa, in retaliation for this week's explosions of electronic devices that the Lebanese movement blamed on Israel. On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a new phase of the Israeli war effort in the region, with focus shifting to the northern front.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/president-herzog-denies-israels-role-in-lebanon-pager-attack-1120245821.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanese shiite movement hezbollah has entered a new phase of confrontation with israel, hezbollah deputy secretary general naim qassem said on sunday.