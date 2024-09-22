https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/president-herzog-denies-israels-role-in-lebanon-pager-attack-1120245821.html

President Herzog Denies Israel's Role in Lebanon Pager Attack

Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied on Sunday Israel's responsibility for this week's deadly attacks in Lebanon caused by exploding pagers and walkie-talkies.

"I reject out of hand any connection to this or that source of operation," Herzog told Sky News, adding that "there are many enemies of Hezbollah out there, quite a few these days." US media reported on Friday, citing a US intelligence source, that Israel had a hand in the manufacturing of the pagers that exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday and that the operation took it at least 15 years to prepare. Pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon over 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Lebanese Health Ministry estimates that the explosions killed 45 people and injured more than 3,000 others. The Lebanese government and the Hezbollah movement blamed Israel for the attack.

