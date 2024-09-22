International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/president-herzog-denies-israels-role-in-lebanon-pager-attack-1120245821.html
President Herzog Denies Israel's Role in Lebanon Pager Attack
President Herzog Denies Israel's Role in Lebanon Pager Attack
Sputnik International
Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied on Sunday Israel's responsibility for this week's deadly attacks in Lebanon caused by exploding pagers and walkie-talkies.
2024-09-22T11:19+0000
2024-09-22T11:19+0000
world
middle east
isaac herzog
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120178758_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b02b212096b47de25fc99d65268f1d30.jpg
"I reject out of hand any connection to this or that source of operation," Herzog told Sky News, adding that "there are many enemies of Hezbollah out there, quite a few these days." US media reported on Friday, citing a US intelligence source, that Israel had a hand in the manufacturing of the pagers that exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday and that the operation took it at least 15 years to prepare. Pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon over 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Lebanese Health Ministry estimates that the explosions killed 45 people and injured more than 3,000 others. The Lebanese government and the Hezbollah movement blamed Israel for the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/israel-created-shell-company-to-produce-explosive-pagers-shipped-to-lebanon---reports-1120200857.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120178758_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e113232863f121ffdc7eef376961c7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
president herzog, lebanon pager attack, deadly attacks
president herzog, lebanon pager attack, deadly attacks

President Herzog Denies Israel's Role in Lebanon Pager Attack

11:19 GMT 22.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarAn ambulance carries wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon
An ambulance carries wounded people whose handheld pager exploded, in Beirut, Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied on Sunday Israel's responsibility for this week's deadly attacks in Lebanon caused by exploding pagers and walkie-talkies.
"I reject out of hand any connection to this or that source of operation," Herzog told Sky News, adding that "there are many enemies of Hezbollah out there, quite a few these days."
US media reported on Friday, citing a US intelligence source, that Israel had a hand in the manufacturing of the pagers that exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday and that the operation took it at least 15 years to prepare.
Police officers inspect a car inside of which a hand-held pager exploded, Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
World
Israel Created Shell Company to Produce Explosive Pagers Shipped to Lebanon - Reports
19 September, 05:58 GMT
Pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon over 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Lebanese Health Ministry estimates that the explosions killed 45 people and injured more than 3,000 others. The Lebanese government and the Hezbollah movement blamed Israel for the attack.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала