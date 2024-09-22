https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/president-herzog-denies-israels-role-in-lebanon-pager-attack-1120245821.html
President Herzog Denies Israel's Role in Lebanon Pager Attack
President Herzog Denies Israel's Role in Lebanon Pager Attack
Sputnik International
Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied on Sunday Israel's responsibility for this week's deadly attacks in Lebanon caused by exploding pagers and walkie-talkies.
2024-09-22T11:19+0000
2024-09-22T11:19+0000
2024-09-22T11:19+0000
world
middle east
isaac herzog
israel
lebanon
hezbollah
attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120178758_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b02b212096b47de25fc99d65268f1d30.jpg
"I reject out of hand any connection to this or that source of operation," Herzog told Sky News, adding that "there are many enemies of Hezbollah out there, quite a few these days." US media reported on Friday, citing a US intelligence source, that Israel had a hand in the manufacturing of the pagers that exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday and that the operation took it at least 15 years to prepare. Pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon over 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Lebanese Health Ministry estimates that the explosions killed 45 people and injured more than 3,000 others. The Lebanese government and the Hezbollah movement blamed Israel for the attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/israel-created-shell-company-to-produce-explosive-pagers-shipped-to-lebanon---reports-1120200857.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120178758_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e113232863f121ffdc7eef376961c7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
president herzog, lebanon pager attack, deadly attacks
president herzog, lebanon pager attack, deadly attacks
President Herzog Denies Israel's Role in Lebanon Pager Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied on Sunday Israel's responsibility for this week's deadly attacks in Lebanon caused by exploding pagers and walkie-talkies.
"I reject out of hand any connection to this or that source of operation," Herzog told Sky News, adding that "there are many enemies of Hezbollah out there, quite a few these days."
US media reported on Friday, citing a US intelligence source, that Israel had a hand in the manufacturing of the pagers that exploded across Lebanon
on Tuesday and that the operation took it at least 15 years to prepare.
Pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon over 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Lebanese Health Ministry estimates that the explosions killed 45 people and injured more than 3,000 others. The Lebanese government and the Hezbollah movement blamed Israel for the attack.