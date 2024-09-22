https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/israeli-army-says-detected-over-100-projectiles-fired-from-territory-of-lebanon-overnight-1120244273.html

Israeli Army Says Detected Over 100 Projectiles Fired From Territory of Lebanon Overnight

Northern territories of Israel have been attacked with over 100 projectiles launched from the Lebanese territory overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday, adding that no injuries have been reported yet.

“Following the sirens that sounded between 6:24 … 07:00 in numerous areas in northern Israel, approximately 85 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and fallen projectiles were identified in the areas of Kiryat Bialik, Tsur Shalom and Moreshet,” the army wrote on Telegram. The Israeli rescue services are currently engaged in firefighting operations in the areas exposed to the attacks, the IDF added. Earlier in the day, Israeli TV broadcaster Channel 12 reported that in the past few hours large areas of northern Israel were subject to shelling by Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah. Alarm sirens sounded 11 times overnight in various areas in the north of the country while at least three massive shillings were recorded. Hezbollah fighters responded to communications device explosions in Lebanon by launching a rocket attack on the Rafael military-industrial complex north of the Israeli city of Haifa, the movement's press office said in a statement on Sunday. According to the press service, the complex develops electronic equipment for military use.Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have escalated after Israel started a military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli military and Hezbollah have been exchanging cross-border fire almost daily.

