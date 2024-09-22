https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/macrons-disapproval-rating-rises-to-75-for-first-time-since-2018-yellow-vest-riots---poll-1120245253.html

Macron’s Disapproval Rating Rises to 75% for First Time Since 2018 Yellow Vest Riots - Poll

Macron’s Disapproval Rating Rises to 75% for First Time Since 2018 Yellow Vest Riots - Poll

Sputnik International

Three-quarters of the French are disappointed in President Emmanuel Macron, an Ifop survey found, which is his worst showing in a public poll since yellow vest protests rocked France in 2018.

2024-09-22T10:00+0000

2024-09-22T10:00+0000

2024-09-22T10:00+0000

world

emmanuel macron

michel barnier

france

paris

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_777b416f92fecf7a6d8bf12483e1724d.jpg

Never since protesters vandalized Paris' iconic Arc de Triomphe in December 2018 has Macron's approval rating fallen as low as 25%, while the disapproval rating has risen to 75%, the survey published by French newspaper Journal du Dimanche on Saturday showed. Respondents accused the president of having a "disproportional ego that ruined everything" and making France ungovernable by dissolving the parliament and calling a snap election that turned into a fiasco, the poll found. Over half of 2,098 French adults surveyed in the September 11-20 poll said they disapproved of Macron's pick for prime minister, Michel Barnier, saying the president had disregarded the will of the people who had voted for change. Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Saturday to protest against Barnier's nomination. Macron appointed the EU's chief Brexit negotiator to the leading position in the French cabinet after weeks of difficult coalition talks. Barnier is widely seen as a conservative. He has advocated limiting migration to the EU and even proposed an entry moratorium of 3-5 years for all migrants, except asylum seekers and foreign students.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/macrons-impeachment-clears-first-hurdle-in-left-dominated-national-assembly-1120175645.html

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

president emmanuel macron, disapproval rating, protests rocked france