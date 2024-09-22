International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/macrons-disapproval-rating-rises-to-75-for-first-time-since-2018-yellow-vest-riots---poll-1120245253.html
Macron’s Disapproval Rating Rises to 75% for First Time Since 2018 Yellow Vest Riots - Poll
Macron’s Disapproval Rating Rises to 75% for First Time Since 2018 Yellow Vest Riots - Poll
Sputnik International
Three-quarters of the French are disappointed in President Emmanuel Macron, an Ifop survey found, which is his worst showing in a public poll since yellow vest protests rocked France in 2018.
2024-09-22T10:00+0000
2024-09-22T10:00+0000
world
emmanuel macron
michel barnier
france
paris
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_777b416f92fecf7a6d8bf12483e1724d.jpg
Never since protesters vandalized Paris' iconic Arc de Triomphe in December 2018 has Macron's approval rating fallen as low as 25%, while the disapproval rating has risen to 75%, the survey published by French newspaper Journal du Dimanche on Saturday showed. Respondents accused the president of having a "disproportional ego that ruined everything" and making France ungovernable by dissolving the parliament and calling a snap election that turned into a fiasco, the poll found. Over half of 2,098 French adults surveyed in the September 11-20 poll said they disapproved of Macron's pick for prime minister, Michel Barnier, saying the president had disregarded the will of the people who had voted for change. Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Saturday to protest against Barnier's nomination. Macron appointed the EU's chief Brexit negotiator to the leading position in the French cabinet after weeks of difficult coalition talks. Barnier is widely seen as a conservative. He has advocated limiting migration to the EU and even proposed an entry moratorium of 3-5 years for all migrants, except asylum seekers and foreign students.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/macrons-impeachment-clears-first-hurdle-in-left-dominated-national-assembly-1120175645.html
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_170:0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_19cdb1236419b181ccc9a2f6ac232ca0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
president emmanuel macron, disapproval rating, protests rocked france
president emmanuel macron, disapproval rating, protests rocked france

Macron’s Disapproval Rating Rises to 75% for First Time Since 2018 Yellow Vest Riots - Poll

10:00 GMT 22.09.2024
© AP Photo / Thomas PadillaFrench President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2024
© AP Photo / Thomas Padilla
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three-quarters of the French are disappointed in President Emmanuel Macron, an Ifop survey found, which is his worst showing in a public poll since yellow vest protests rocked France in 2018.
Never since protesters vandalized Paris' iconic Arc de Triomphe in December 2018 has Macron's approval rating fallen as low as 25%, while the disapproval rating has risen to 75%, the survey published by French newspaper Journal du Dimanche on Saturday showed.
Respondents accused the president of having a "disproportional ego that ruined everything" and making France ungovernable by dissolving the parliament and calling a snap election that turned into a fiasco, the poll found.
Over half of 2,098 French adults surveyed in the September 11-20 poll said they disapproved of Macron's pick for prime minister, Michel Barnier, saying the president had disregarded the will of the people who had voted for change.
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris, Monday, June 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2024
World
Macron’s Impeachment Clears First Hurdle in Left-Dominated National Assembly
17 September, 10:46 GMT
Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Saturday to protest against Barnier's nomination. Macron appointed the EU's chief Brexit negotiator to the leading position in the French cabinet after weeks of difficult coalition talks. Barnier is widely seen as a conservative. He has advocated limiting migration to the EU and even proposed an entry moratorium of 3-5 years for all migrants, except asylum seekers and foreign students.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала