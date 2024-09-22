International
Putin Congratulates Turkmen President on His Birthday, Expects Further Cooperation
Putin Congratulates Turkmen President on His Birthday, Expects Further Cooperation
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Sunday his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday, expressing hope for further constructive cooperation on topical issues between the two countries.
“I am confident that we will continue constructive cooperation on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda for the benefit of friendly peoples of Russia and Turkmenistan, in the interests of ensuring security, stability and prosperity in Central Asia and the Caspian region,” Putin said in a congratulation letter, published on his official website. In Russia Berdimuhamedov is known as a consistent supporter of developing a deep strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan, the Putin added.
06:38 GMT 22.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Sunday his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday, expressing hope for further constructive cooperation on topical issues between the two countries.
“I am confident that we will continue constructive cooperation on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda for the benefit of friendly peoples of Russia and Turkmenistan, in the interests of ensuring security, stability and prosperity in Central Asia and the Caspian region,” Putin said in a congratulation letter, published on his official website.
Economy
Turkmenistan Invites UAE Companies to Conduct Joint Gas Field Development
6 January, 11:13 GMT
In Russia Berdimuhamedov is known as a consistent supporter of developing a deep strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan, the Putin added.
