Ukraine Lost Over 50% of Equipment Involved in Attack on Kursk Region - Russian General

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than half of the military equipment involved in their attack on Russia's Kursk Region, the commander of Russia's Akhmat special forces unit, Maj. Gen. Apti Alaudinov, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"They suffered significant losses due to being stopped and destroyed. Of all the equipment involved in this blitzkrieg, they have already lost more than half of it ... Therefore, I believe that the 'Battle of Kursk' was very difficult for them. In the end, considering that the task was not completed, it can be assumed that it was a failure," Alaudinov said. On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Region, capturing several villages. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.Since the beginning of the military operations in the Kursk area, Kiev lost more than 16,000 servicepeople and 126 tanks, the Russian ministry estimated.

