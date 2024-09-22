International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/ukraine-lost-over-50-of-equipment-involved-in-attack-on-kursk-region---russian-general-1120249594.html
Ukraine Lost Over 50% of Equipment Involved in Attack on Kursk Region - Russian General
Ukraine Lost Over 50% of Equipment Involved in Attack on Kursk Region - Russian General
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than half of the military equipment involved in their attack on Russia's Kursk Region, the commander of Russia's Akhmat special forces unit, Maj. Gen. Apti Alaudinov, told Sputnik on Sunday.
2024-09-22T13:50+0000
2024-09-22T13:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
russia
ukraine
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119913751_0:35:1587:928_1920x0_80_0_0_9effdc419cb9f4bf0e5073c1a490210d.jpg
"They suffered significant losses due to being stopped and destroyed. Of all the equipment involved in this blitzkrieg, they have already lost more than half of it ... Therefore, I believe that the 'Battle of Kursk' was very difficult for them. In the end, considering that the task was not completed, it can be assumed that it was a failure," Alaudinov said. On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Region, capturing several villages. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.Since the beginning of the military operations in the Kursk area, Kiev lost more than 16,000 servicepeople and 126 tanks, the Russian ministry estimated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/ukraine-lost-over-380-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day---mod-1120245534.html
kursk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119913751_152:0:1435:962_1920x0_80_0_0_24980006fd5084e890d9bc94d955182a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine lost, attack on russia's kursk region
ukraine lost, attack on russia's kursk region

Ukraine Lost Over 50% of Equipment Involved in Attack on Kursk Region - Russian General

13:50 GMT 22.09.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankUkrainian Armed Forces MRAP destroyed by Russian Black Sea Fleet Naval Infantry in Kursk region.
Ukrainian Armed Forces MRAP destroyed by Russian Black Sea Fleet Naval Infantry in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
KURSK REGION, Russia (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than half of the military equipment involved in their attack on Russia's Kursk Region, the commander of Russia's Akhmat special forces unit, Maj. Gen. Apti Alaudinov, told Sputnik on Sunday.
"They suffered significant losses due to being stopped and destroyed. Of all the equipment involved in this blitzkrieg, they have already lost more than half of it ... Therefore, I believe that the 'Battle of Kursk' was very difficult for them. In the end, considering that the task was not completed, it can be assumed that it was a failure," Alaudinov said.
Russian servicemen of the 17th Guards Artillery Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps ride a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Lost Over 380 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
11:14 GMT
On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia's Kursk Region, capturing several villages. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response. Russian forces launched a counteroffensive.
Since the beginning of the military operations in the Kursk area, Kiev lost more than 16,000 servicepeople and 126 tanks, the Russian ministry estimated.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала