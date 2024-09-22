International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Lost Over 380 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 380 servicepeople and 11 armored vehicles in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 380 servicepeople and 11 armored vehicles in the Kursk region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 380 soldiers and 11 armored vehicles, including two tanks and nine armored combat vehicles, as well as three artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station, a demining engineering vehicle and 14 cars," the statement read.
Since the beginning of the military operations in the Kursk area, Kiev lost more than 16,000 servicepeople and 126 tanks, the Russian ministry estimated.
