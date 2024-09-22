International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Lost Up to 1,790 Soldiers in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Lost Up to 1,790 Soldiers in Past Day - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,790 servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
10:12 GMT 22.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,790 servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug defeated 13 Ukrainian brigades, causing Ukraine to lose up to 560 troops. Battlegroup Zapad group improved its tactical position and repelled five attacks, with the enemy losing up to 420 troops and two tanks, the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever defeated Ukrainian formations in the areas of Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region, with the enemy losing up to 160 servicepeople.
Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 11 counterattacks, causing up to 445 Ukrainian losses and the destruction of two armored vehicles. In encounters with Battlegroup Vostok, Ukrainian forces lost up to 145 servicepeople, a tank, and two 155mm howitzers — a US М777 and a UK FH-70.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Suffers Over 13,800 Troop Losses During Kursk Operation
16 September, 11:26 GMT
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr forces eliminated over 60 Ukrainian militants and destroyed a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, the statement said.
The Russian forces also targeted energy facilities that supply operations of the Ukrainian defense industry complex, military airfields and drone-making workshops over the past day, the defense ministry said.
"Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one 36D6 low-altitude target detection and tracking radar, delivered strikes at power infrastructure ensuring operation of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, UAV production workshops," it said.
Russian air defense units shot down six French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, six US made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two S-200 surface-to-air guided missiles converted to hit ground targets, and 106 fixed-wing drones in the past day.
