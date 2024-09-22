https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/ukraine-lost-up-to-1790-soldiers-in-past-day---mod-1120245377.html

Ukraine Lost Up to 1,790 Soldiers in Past Day - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 1,790 servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Russia's Battlegroup Yug defeated 13 Ukrainian brigades, causing Ukraine to lose up to 560 troops. Battlegroup Zapad group improved its tactical position and repelled five attacks, with the enemy losing up to 420 troops and two tanks, the statement read. Russia's Battlegroup Sever defeated Ukrainian formations in the areas of Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region, with the enemy losing up to 160 servicepeople. Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 11 counterattacks, causing up to 445 Ukrainian losses and the destruction of two armored vehicles. In encounters with Battlegroup Vostok, Ukrainian forces lost up to 145 servicepeople, a tank, and two 155mm howitzers — a US М777 and a UK FH-70. Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr forces eliminated over 60 Ukrainian militants and destroyed a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, the statement said.The Russian forces also targeted energy facilities that supply operations of the Ukrainian defense industry complex, military airfields and drone-making workshops over the past day, the defense ministry said.Russian air defense units shot down six French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, six US made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two S-200 surface-to-air guided missiles converted to hit ground targets, and 106 fixed-wing drones in the past day.

