US Raises Readiness at Its Bases in Eastern Syria Over Situation in Lebanon - Source

US troops have raised alert levels at their bases at the Al-Omar and Koniko oil fields in the province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria amid the situation in Lebanon, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

US troops have raised alert levels at their bases at the Al-Omar and Koniko oil fields in the province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria amid the situation in Lebanon, a Syrian military source told Sputnik."US troops have heightened their readiness at the bases at the Koniko gas field and Al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria's Deir ez-Zor province following the deterioration of the situation in Lebanon in case of possible attacks on these two bases," the source said. US helicopters are flying overhead at the bases, while patrols are being conducted in the vicinity, the source added. On Sunday, Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah said that its fighters had struck the Israeli military industrial complex Rafael, north of the city of Haifa, in retaliation for this week's explosions of electronic devices that the Lebanese movement blamed on Israel. From September 17-18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon, killing 45 people and injuring more than 3,000 others. Israeli authorities have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement in the attack.

