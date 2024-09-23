https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/can-israel-launch-a-ground-invasion-of-lebanon-1120262665.html

Can Israel Launch a Ground Invasion of Lebanon?

Sputnik International

The ongoing escalation at the Israeli-Lebanese border may be followed by “special force incursions by Israeli forces into southern Lebanon,” says Isa Blumi, an associate professor of the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at Stockholm University.

The current situation, he suggests, is largely the product of Israel’s actions as the latter seeks to establish control over the water resources of southern Lebanon.According to him, he “would be personally surprised" if the Israeli Defense Forces "actually invaded and spends large amounts of time in southern Lebanon.”That said, Blumi argues that Israel is well aware that it cannot prevail in such a campaign and thus “may try to induce the Americans and others to do the heavy lifting of actually delivering ground forces to evict the resistance that they would receive in southern Lebanon.”The current situation at the Lebanese-Israeli border gave rise to speculations on social media that Hezbollah may be attempting to provoke Israel into invading Lebanon where an extensive, multi-layered defensive network would exact a heavy price on the attacking Israeli troops.Blumi, however, insists that “Hezbollah is not in the business of inducing an invasion of southern Lebanon.”“That's contrary to their long term interest and the interest of larger Lebanese society that supports Hezbollah,” he adds.The scholar also speculates that the Israeli military leadership may be against any military invasion of southern Lebanon, wary of the potential repeat of Israel’s failed incursion of 2006.

