Less Than Half of Moldovans Ready to Support EU Integration at Referendum – Poll

Less that half of Moldova’s citizens are ready vote in favor of amending the constitution to include the country's aspiration to join the European Union, according to data released by Moldovan polling company Data Inteligente (iData) on Monday.

If the referendum on joining the EU was held next Sunday, 45.9% of the respondents would vote for amending the constitution, while 39% said they would vote against, 12.7% said they were undecided and 2.4% refused to answer, iData said. Meanwhile, 66.7% of the respondents said they would attend the referendum, while 25.9% said they would not do it and 7.4% of the respondents are undecided, data showed. Under local legislature, referendum turnout threshold is 33%. Referendum is considered valid if the majority of participants voted in favor. The poll showed that the number of potential votes in favor is not big enough. The iData poll was conducted between September 13-18, on a sample of 1,021 people from 293 localities. The margin of error did not exceed 3%. The EU officially opened accession negotiations with Moldova on June 25, two years after it was granted candidate status. The European Commission said it would continue to assess the state of Moldova's preparedness, including its progress on democracy, equality, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.

