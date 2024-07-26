https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/moldova-gravitating-towards-nato-against-peoples-will---deputy-speaker-1119519173.html
Moldova Gravitating Towards NATO Against People's Will - Deputy Speaker
The Moldovan government and the ruling Action and Solidarity party are going against the will of the people by choosing to get closer to NATO, deputy parliament speaker Vlad Batrincea said on Friday.
"The incumbent government's drift closer to NATO is not what people want. This shows that everything done by Action and Solidarity, Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, and President [Maia] Sandu is controlled from the outside," Batrincea told journalists. The lawmaker argued that the government took no notice of the public at home, producing statements intended for the ears of its allies and donors in the United States. Despite Moldova's status as a neutral country, the eastern European nation has been cooperating with NATO since 1994 within the framework of an individual partnership plan. When Sandu's Action and Solidarity came to power, it began to routinely hold military exercises with the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Romania.
