International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/moldova-gravitating-towards-nato-against-peoples-will---deputy-speaker-1119519173.html
Moldova Gravitating Towards NATO Against People's Will - Deputy Speaker
Moldova Gravitating Towards NATO Against People's Will - Deputy Speaker
Sputnik International
The Moldovan government and the ruling Action and Solidarity party are going against the will of the people by choosing to get closer to NATO, deputy parliament speaker Vlad Batrincea said on Friday.
2024-07-26T11:58+0000
2024-07-26T11:58+0000
world
maia sandu
moldova
nato
us
united kingdom (uk)
germany
romania
nato enlargement
nato expansion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119519013_0:317:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b36e475ba7513c47958acd038f163e10.jpg
"The incumbent government's drift closer to NATO is not what people want. This shows that everything done by Action and Solidarity, Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, and President [Maia] Sandu is controlled from the outside," Batrincea told journalists. The lawmaker argued that the government took no notice of the public at home, producing statements intended for the ears of its allies and donors in the United States. Despite Moldova's status as a neutral country, the eastern European nation has been cooperating with NATO since 1994 within the framework of an individual partnership plan. When Sandu's Action and Solidarity came to power, it began to routinely hold military exercises with the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Romania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/nato-drills-in-moldova-west-tightens-grip-amid-tensions-around-the-country-1117703028.html
moldova
united kingdom (uk)
germany
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119519013_196:0:2925:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d624a002a91a26e8d04997b61220df24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
is moldova in nato, is moldova a nato member, moldova nato drills, moldova nato cooperation, moldova nato excercises
is moldova in nato, is moldova a nato member, moldova nato drills, moldova nato cooperation, moldova nato excercises

Moldova Gravitating Towards NATO Against People's Will - Deputy Speaker

11:58 GMT 26.07.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankParticipants of a rally protesting against the NATO summit in Warsaw
Participants of a rally protesting against the NATO summit in Warsaw - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Moldovan government and the ruling Action and Solidarity party are going against the will of the people by choosing to get closer to NATO, deputy parliament speaker Vlad Batrincea said on Friday.
"The incumbent government's drift closer to NATO is not what people want. This shows that everything done by Action and Solidarity, Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, and President [Maia] Sandu is controlled from the outside," Batrincea told journalists.
The lawmaker argued that the government took no notice of the public at home, producing statements intended for the ears of its allies and donors in the United States.
Soldiers from Moldova and Norway during the Rapid Trident-2016 international military exercise at the Yavorivsky training ground, Lvov Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
Military
NATO Drills in Moldova: West Tightens Grip Amid Tensions Around the Country
2 April, 18:15 GMT
Despite Moldova's status as a neutral country, the eastern European nation has been cooperating with NATO since 1994 within the framework of an individual partnership plan. When Sandu's Action and Solidarity came to power, it began to routinely hold military exercises with the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Romania.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала