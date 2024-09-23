https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/uk-defunds-confucius-institutes-in-latest-example-of-western-anti-china-freakout-1120252812.html

UK Defunds Confucius Institutes in Latest Example of Western Anti-China Freakout

UK Defunds Confucius Institutes in Latest Example of Western Anti-China Freakout

Sputnik International

The UK government has announced it is pulling funding from Chinese-backed Confucius Institutes across the country in the latest manifestation of anti-China anxiety across the Western world.

2024-09-23T02:55+0000

2024-09-23T02:55+0000

2024-09-23T02:58+0000

keir starmer

dwight d. eisenhower

mao zedong

china

united kingdom (uk)

cia

kuomintang

cultural exchanges

culture

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097762064_0:0:1980:1114_1920x0_80_0_0_7ec01559066354254a4ad4dc8d77905a.jpg

“Like any international body operating in the UK, Confucius Institutes need to operate transparently and within the law, and with a full commitment to our values,” read a statement from a spokesperson for Keir Starmer’s Labour government that asserted “challenges” posed by Beijing.Confucius Institutes are Chinese government-backed institutions on international college campuses that dedicate themselves to promoting Chinese culture and supporting the teaching of the Chinese language. The program originated in 2004 with the goal of promoting cultural exchange efforts, but it has drawn scrutiny in recent years as Western governments respond to China’s dramatic economic and diplomatic rise.A report from the UK Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee last year alleged that Confucius Institutes are “Trojan horses” for Chinese soft power and propaganda. Beijing likens the program to similar Western government–backed organizations dedicated to promoting culture and language abroad, such as the UK’s British Council, Germany’s Goethe-Institut and France’s Alliance Française.The intelligence committee “found that the [Chinese] organisations are used by the Chinese Government to steer universities from engaging in debates over contentious issues like Tibet and Taiwan,” according to the British Daily Mail tabloid news outlet. The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has worked for decades to undermine Chinese governance of Tibet by grooming the Dalai Lama as an pro-Western asset, while the United States has backed separatist forces in Taiwan despite a number of memorandums issued in the 1970s and 80s affirming that Beijing maintains sovereignty over the territory.A similar controversy over Confucius Institutes has simmered in the United States over the last several years. The US government alleged in 2019 the organizations exercised “undue influence;” the number of Confucius Institutes on US college and university campuses subsequently plummeted from 100 to just five.The attacks on the program have contributed to a shortage of Chinese language teachers in the United States, threatening cultural ties between the two countries and putting the future of diplomacy between Washington and Beijing in doubt. The United States’ Chinese language interpreter was roundly mocked online after making several major mistakes during a tense US-China summit in Alaska in 2021.“The United States is running critically low on China expertise,” read a piece in the Washington Post earlier this year. “By most metrics, China studies in the United States is in decline, with fewer American students studying Chinese than before the pandemic and fewer still spending meaningful time in the country. Enrollments in college Mandarin courses peaked around 2016, then fell by more than 20 percent by 2020, according to data from the Modern Language Association.”“In 2011-2012, 14,887 American college students went abroad to China. By 2018-2019, that number had declined to 11,639, and by 2020-2021, to just 382. Although some colleges have begun to rebuild their programs in China, the pace is cautious and uncertain.”China is the world’s largest economy as measured by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) since 2017. Western countries have increasingly responded with hostility to the country’s meteoric rise, with US Congress recently passing a raft of anti-China legislation.The US military is currently in the midst of a major restructuring amid plummeting recruitment rates, with the goal of preparing for an anticipated war with China in the Pacific region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220620/helsinki-university-closes-china-funded-confucius-institute-over-soft-power-scare-1096473907.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210211/USHasOngoingConcernsOverChinasActivitiesWithConfuciusInstitutes-StateDepartment-1082049393.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/world-war-iii-watch-us-army-restructuring-to-focus-on-large-scale-combat-1117030444.html

china

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

uk confucius institutes, uk pulls funding confucius institutes, uk china confucius institutes, us confucius institutes chinese language, chinese language, mccarthyism, neo-mccarthyism, witch hunt